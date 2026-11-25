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Choreographer Jasmin Vardimon MBE will return to Sadler's Wells in February with Lullaby, a reimagined creation of the 2003 piece that marked her breakthrough as an artist. After over two decades, Vardimon returns to the piece with renewed urgency.

Set in a hospital landscape, Lullaby (2026) tells stories that are personal and universal, political and poetic, transforming a cold, clinical environment into a vivid and emotionally charged theatrical world. Deeply human, with moments of humour, the work explores the complexities of care and invites audiences to reflect on what it truly means to care for one another. It forms part of Vardimon's continued interrogation into the care system - Lullaby (2026) is her fourth piece in such a setting.

Vardimon, who was made a Sadler's Wells Associate Artist in 2006, is renowned for her uniquely theatrical choreography, an interest in contemporary lives, and socio-political dynamics. She has presented work across all four Sadler's Wells stages, including NOW at Sadler's Wells East in its opening season of spring 2025.

The piece has been created with and performed by dancers Risa Maki, Lew Baker, Lisa Birades, Donny Beau Ferris, Thomas Kerek, Eri Magkou and Liudmila Loglisci, breathing fresh life into the 2003 work.

Jasmin Vardimon Company was founded in 1998, and has been a leading force in British dance theatre for over 25 years, touring challenging and visually arresting dance productions across the UK and around the world.

On bringing a new version of Lullaby to Sadler's Wells East, Jasmin Vardimon said: 'Returning to Lullaby, 23 years later, has given me the opportunity to revisit the work, its themes and explore how its stories resonate with a new generation of performers and audiences. The hospital setting remains a fascinating landscape for me as a choreographer: a place where vulnerability, uncertainty, hope and humanity exist side by side, and where intensely personal experiences often reveal something universal about the human condition.'

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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