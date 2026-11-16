Jamie Muscato Will Perform UK Solo Concerts in Manchester, Glasgow, and London

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Following the success of his solo concerts at Cadogan Hall and Theatre Royal Drury Lane, West End star Jamie Muscato will take to the stage for three exclusive UK concert dates in October 2027, performing in Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Presented by Cuffe & Taylor by arrangement with Westway Talent, the concerts will see Muscato bring his vocals and stage presence to audiences across the country, with performances at Manchester Opera House on 2 October, Glasgow King's Theatre on 10 October and the London Palladium on 17 October, where he will perform two shows.

Jamie has performed leading roles in some of musical theatre's biggest productions. These special concerts will offer fans the opportunity to see him perform live in a more intimate setting, showcasing the voice that has made him a favourite with theatre audiences.

Jamie Muscato said: "I'm so excited to do another solo show! And this time I get to bring it to Glasgow and Manchester before heading to the Palladium. Like my previous concerts there'll be a mix of fan favourites, new interpretations of classics, incredible orchestrations, surprise guests and some chaos thrown in for good measure. I hope you'll be able to join us in 2027.”

About Jamie Muscato

Jamie Muscato is currently starring as Dexter in the West End transfer of One Day – The Musical (Garrick Theatre, Royal Lyceum Edinburgh). His other credits include Phantom in Love Never Dies In Concert (London Palladium), The Emcee in Cabaret (Kit Kat Club), Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby (London Coliseum), Anatole in Natasha Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 (The Donmar Warehouse - Olivier Award nominee for Best Actor in a Musical), Christian in Moulin Rouge! (Piccadilly Theatre), Guy in Once (London Palladium), Enjolras in Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Sondheim Theatre), Tony in West Side Story (Leicester Curve), JD in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket, The Other Palace - 2019 WhatsOnStage Awards nominee for Best Actor in a Musical), Story Edward in Big Fish (The Other Palace), Ben in Lazarus (Kings Cross Theatre), George Jacob Holyoake in A Subject of Scandal and Concern (Finborough Theatre), Jake in Stay Awake Jake (The Vaults), Joe in Bend it Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre), Anthony in Sweeney Todd (Welsh National Opera), Nathan in House of Mirrors and Hearts (Arcola Theatre), Eddie in Dogfight (National Theatre), Rock of Ages (Shaftesbury Theatre), Love Story (Duchess Theatre), Jean Prouvaire in Les Misérables (25th Anniversary tour), Spring Awakening (Novello, Lyric Hammersmith). His TV and film credits include What We Wished We Could Be (Slick Films), Chemistry of Death (Paramount+), The Undeclared War (Channel 4, Peacock), Pistol (FX Network), The Colour of Spring (Winterlight Productions), The Trial of Christine Keeler (BBC), The Nun (New Line Cinema, Warner Bros), Cilla (ITV), Les Misérables (Working Title Films).

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