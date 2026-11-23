NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Acclaimed choreographer Jade Hackett is joining forces with the king of British neo-soul music Omar Lyefook (known better as Omar) for the world premiere of The LOve Book, which will open at Sadler's Wells East the week of Valentine's Day in February 2027. Told through hip hop and lyrical dance and inspired by the story of Hackett's grandparents who immigrated to the UK from Jamaica in the 1950s, the show celebrates a Windrush love story spanning four decades - traversing familial, community and romantic love. Following its run at Sadler's Wells East, The LOve Book tours to the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in March 2027.

The LOve Book traces the relationship of a young couple starting with their arrival in 1950s Britain as part of the Windrush Generation and is told in four parts – like the four sides of a double LP record. The capitalised letters in the title both refer to the lead couple – whose names are Leonard and Olivia. Leonard and Olivia will be played by Zec Luhana and Sia Gbamoi respectively. They are joined by six other dance artists: Nethra Menon (Jasmine/Ensemble), Jaih Betote (Ensemble), Tanaka Bingwa (Young Victor/Ensemble), Nnabiko Ejimofor (Present Day Victor), Oluwatosin Omotosho (Ensemble) and Malachi Welch (Ensemble) for a cast of eight.

The LOve Book features musical supervision and direction from Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, set design by Ti Green, costume design by Jodie-Simone Howe, lighting design by Zeynep Kepekli, and sound design by Benjamin Grant. Jaih Betote is also associate choreographer on the production, and Tevae Humphrey is the hair and make-up artist.

The LOve Book is the debut major dance production for creator and choreographer Jade Hackett, who has worked as both a choreographer and performer on a myriad of productions over the past two decades, most recently as Associate Director to Clint Dyer on One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (Old Vic). Recent choreographic credits include Hex (National Theatre), Miss Saigon and Little Shop of Horrors (Sheffield Theatres), Black Power Desk (Brixton House), Titus Andronicus (Royal Shakespeare Company) and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Chichester Festival Theatre). Performance credits include Pied Piper (Boy Blue), Sylvia (Old Vic/ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company), and Nine Night (Trafalgar Studios).

There will also be a LOve Book Late event on Friday 19 February, taking over The Dance Floor at Sadler's Wells East after the show and extending the vibe of the production late into the night.

Jade Hackett said she was beyond excited to bring her debut production to audiences in London and Wolverhampton in 2027.

'With this show I want to capture and preserve the feeling of love that our Windrush elders gifted us: the shared cups of bush tea, the treasured trinkets in the front living room that we weren't allowed to go into, the boisterous games of dominoes, and the example of a love that was built through patience, hard work and commitment, and that endured far longer than our swipe-era dating fatigue often allows us to imagine today,” Hackett said. “And what an absolute honour to be able to tell this story to the incredible music of Omar, which is so pivotal and recognisable especially for the Black British diaspora. I want people to fall in love with love again.'

Omar Lyefook is a celebrated British soul singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, also known as Omar. Often dubbed the 'King of British neo-soul', he first rose to fame with his 1990 hit single 'There's Nothing Like This'; other major songs include 'Ghana Emotion' and 'There's Much Love in the World'.

On supporting The LOve Book with his catalogue of hits, Omar said: 'I'm absolutely delighted that my music shall be showcased in this way! Using my music to connect memories and people's stories in a new, creatively inventive and narrative way has always been a dream of mine. Jade's vision for this production is absolutely beautiful, and I hope everyone will get the same feeling while watching the show – wow, there is so much love in the world!'

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 11% 3 Savoy Theatre 11% 4 Prince Edward Theatre 7% 5 The Other Palace 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming