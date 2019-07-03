Jack Bartholet's LADY WITH A SONG Plays London!

Called a dreamy cabaret darling and nightclub iconoclast, Jack Bartholet brings his show Lady with a Song to The Phoenix Arts Club. He last played the club in April of 2017 and is excited for it be the first stop outside of NYC to present the show. It has been running since January at Pangea.

Wednesday 17 July 2019 7:30 pm II Get tickets here: £10

1 Phoenix St, London WC2H 8BU, UK +44 20 7836 1077

Jack Bartholet has made peace with his inability to save the world with his new show Lady with a Song, but he's still gonna try, dammit! Jack jumps from existential crisis to rage and war whilst playing a bit of dress-up. Bartholet uses his creamy tenor to say bye-bye to toxic masculinity and violence in an evening of wide-ranging, heartfelt tunes. From Weimar Cabaret songs to Lizzo and takeaways from a Spotify search spiral during an isolated artist residency. For sixty minutes, call him a Lady while glitter grenades of love get launched. Developed, in part, at The Orchard Project.

Directed by Julian Fleisher and musically directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You