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JOY: A New Musical will make its UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from Saturday, February 20, 2027 to Saturday, April 10, 2027 with press night set for Thursday, March, 4027. Casting for the UK premiere will be announced shortly.

Following its 2025 Off-Broadway run, JOY tells the extraordinary true story of Joy Mangano, the pioneering inventor and entrepreneur whose ingenuity and determination transformed an everyday idea into a household name. While her story was brought to the big screen in the 2015 Oscar-nominated film Joy, starring Jennifer Lawrence, this musical takes audiences deeper into the remarkable life of the woman who dared to back herself and build a business on her own terms.

A single mother living in suburban Long Island, Joy is determined to create a better future for herself and her family. When a frustrating household chore sparks an idea for a revolutionary new product, she invents the Miracle Mop and takes a chance on herself, pitching it to QVC. In just 30 minutes on air, 18,000 mops are sold, setting Joy on an extraordinary journey from aspiring inventor to successful entrepreneur.

Her story is a celebration of the transformative power of an idea, proving that sometimes the biggest opportunities come from the most unexpected places.

With music and lyrics by GRAMMY and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo (Devil Wears Prada 2, Spring Awakening, Next to Normal), direction by Lorin Latarro (Choreography for Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire), and choreography by two-time Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominee Joshua Bergasse (Smash, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), JOY brings together a highly acclaimed creative team to tell this remarkable true story. The production will be led by three-time Tony Award-winning producer Sandi Moran (Hadestown, Sister Act, Moulin Rouge!), with book by Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Ken Davenport (Groundhog Day, Spring Awakening, Kinky Boots).

The wider creative team includes set designer Lu Herbert (Cable Street, Moominvalley in November), Costume Designer Tina McCartney (Romy & Michelle: The Musical, Empire), video designer David Bengali (Billie Jean, Dirty Dancing) and Grammy-nominated musical supervisor Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!; Carousel).

The musical made its Off-Broadway debut at New York's Laura Pels Theatre in 2025, with Broadway performer Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet, Waitress) starring as Joy Mangano. Read the reviews! Now making its UK premiere, JOY offers London audiences the opportunity to discover this new musical and the remarkable woman at its heart.

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