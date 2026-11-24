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After a West End run of The Unfair Advantage at @sohoplace last year, magician Harry Milas is bringing his skills to Shoreditch Town Hall in Magic In The Ditch. The show, described as an “intimate, immersive, work-in-progress” is directed by Patrick Marber and promises to be an unforgettable blend of performance and deception.

Recently, we had the chance to speak with Milas about Magic In The Ditch. We discussed how he first got started in the world of magic, what drew him to putting the show on at “The Ditch” and what it has been like to combine the worlds of theatre and magic.

How did you first get started in the world of magic?

I had a very unusual pathway in! The beginning is the same as everyone else's. I got a magic kit when I was a kid, and then just didn't grow out of it. But my interest in sleight of hand led me into the gambling world quite early on. I happened across a few magic books that also had gambling moves in them, and I learned them all at the same time, which meant that I had a pretty wide skill set for a teenager. So I did spend some time in the poker world cheating at cards, and then also teaching other people how to prevent cheating. Pretty short phase, but it was my first foray into doing this as work. And then after that, off to the races!

And what made you want to create Magic In The Ditch?

Well, I just finished touring my last show, an intimate close-up show, 45 people around a card table with me, talking about cheating at cards. I wanted to do something completely different. Back in Australia, I'm known for quite a wide range of theatrical shows, but internationally, my last show was the only one. I saw the opportunity to take a risk and do something completely different, and I decided to take it. Patrick's involvement certainly helped a lot with that!

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Can you tell us a bit about the creative process for the show?

It's a show where, before anything began, I knew the message that I wanted to share with the audience. Then I built the creative team out piece by piece - quite methodically. But being able to work with Patrick Marber was really what got the ball rolling on making it happen this year. I was amazed to see just how enthusiastic and how Patrick wanted to get his hands dirty straight away. We started creating together early on in the process. I would essentially say to him, "What do you want to see?" And let his imagination fill it out.

And with what we're doing at the Ditch this year, the way I've been describing it is that it's a piece of assembled IKEA furniture, but we haven't tightened the screws on anything just yet...and the reason why is because there's only so much that you can create with a magic show before you show it to an audience. It's such an interactive medium. The closest you can correlate it to is stand-up. You could write an hour of stand-up alone in your room, and then go out and do it. But at the end of the day, you just got to go out and try material and see what works. So, I created a surplus of material. I created about four hours' worth of material for the show, and then the creative process was one of whittling down to what we knew would really hold water.

So you've performed internationally, including both the United Kingdom and the United States. Do you notice different audience reactions based on the countries that you're in?

Yeah, absolutely! Even different cities in America have different audiences. A California, New York or Chicago audience, they're going to be energetic. They want you to succeed. They want to have a good time. But a Seattle audience is quite similar to a London audience in the sense that they are much more reserved. Not that one is better than the other! One of the joys of being a live performer and touring shows is meeting an audience where they're at. It's not that one audience responds better than the other one. Especially with a magic show that's interactive - how people respond to it is really what the show is that night.

What is it about magic and performing it that you think is so appealing to people?

Magic's always good - some magicians, maybe not so much! But magic is such a fun thing to go and see. I chose it because in my early twenties, I was acting. I was doing a lot of improv, sketch comedy and stand-up, and I was writing. I went to film school, and there were a lot of different pathways. I chose magic because, artistically, I really just want to get through to people. I want to connect with people.

I've seen a lot of amazing, immaculate theatre this year - London's incredible for that. But I'm not being looked in the eye, and I'm not being told, “Hey, it's okay. You're going to be okay.” And I think magic is a good place for that. Magic brings out a gentle spirit in people. It brings out a curiosity and a certain kind of joy - you can play in that, and you can leave people better than you found.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

That leads perfectly into my next question! What do you hope audiences take away from Magic In The Ditch?

First and foremost, I want to kick their ass! That's what magic shows are about, and I'm happy to say that there's some really special magic in there. There's some stuff that people are going to really be flummoxed about. But the show is not just a magic show. I'll drop a name because I can. When Martin McDonagh came to see my last show, he was talking to me after and trying to figure out what he'd just seen. He ended up saying, “Oh, that's what it is. It's a piece of theatre that happens to be a magic show!” And between you and me - and whoever's reading this - I do want to expand the public's idea of what a magic show is.

Obviously, we're there to see magic, but I do think that magic shows could have a gestalt that speaks to something larger than just some tricks. For me, magic is a metaphor. The message of magic, the metaphor of magic as a performance art, is transformation. It's change, and change is magical. And I personally believe that these days, the idea of change, inner change, is not as normal as it could be. It's not as common as it could be. So I would like to think that Magic In The Ditch is an opportunity for people to remember that they can change and be inspired by that change.

And finally, how would you describe Magic In The Ditch in one word?

Inspiring.

Harry Milas: Magic in the Ditch runs until 12 December at Shoreditch Town Hall.​​

Main Photo Credit: Chris Davis

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Savoy Theatre 10% 3 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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