Interview: 'It's A Very Thought-Provoking, Unsettling Piece': Actors Brenock O’Connor & Jade Oswald on FRANZ & MARIE

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Franz & Marie, a musical adaption of George Büchner’s classic, Woyzeck, is now playing at the Charing Cross Theatre until 14 November. The show, described as having “soul-rattling Indie Raw Folk,” tells the story of a group of young soldiers stationed in the middle of nowhere, including Franz Woyzeck, his girlfriend Marie, and their child, Georgie.

Recently, we had the chance to speak with Brenock O’Connor, who plays Woyzeck, and Jade Oswald, who plays Marie. We discussed what made each of them want to be a part of the production, what is has been like being part of an actor-musician show and the tough lessons they hope audiences take away from Franz & Marie.

What made each of you want to be a part of Franz & Marie?

Brenock: Personally, I didn't know the piece, but a lot of my mates had studied it at A Levels or at drama school, or just read the piece. So I was aware of what Woyzeck was. I didn't know Franz & Marie, but I love actor-musicianship. I've also been in folk bands since I was six. I'm still in my dad's band! He taught me how to play, how to sing. So the culmination of acting musicianship, a worthwhile body of work within the script, folk music and the storytelling traditions of folk music really drew me to it. Also, it's a challenging role!

Jade: For me, I've always enjoyed working on new work. I didn't know Woyzeck very well, but I knew of it because I have a few mates who did it at A Level drama or something. Having read the script, I was interested by how Marie was portrayed. When I did more research into her from the original text, I liked the fact that she's fleshed out more, given more agency and more of a voice to express her flawed emotional self. So that excited me as a woman in theatre.

Brenock O’Connor as Franz and Jade Oswald as Marie in the show

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

So for those who might be unfamiliar with the show, like you both were when starting, can you tell us a bit about it and the roles that you play?

Brenock: Well, in our production, we're set somewhere within the Austro-Hungarian War - late 1800s is as specific as we've been. We follow a squadron of soldiers in a small village by a lake who have been outposted there for a fair while now and have become integrated into the village society. They aren't the first line of defence. They're not looked after well, they're not especially trained up. They're essentially being used as potential cannon fodder and kept to be able to be sent to the front lines when necessary. You wouldn't expect that the higher-ups within the army would cry too much at their loss.

Food is getting more scarce from the length of the period of conflict. The higher-ups are looking to find out the cheapest way to run a soldier and the least food you can give to a man to still keep him ticking, and that's what happens to Franz. He gets taken into this experiment. He's only allowed to eat a handful of peas a day and drink a glass of water, while also trying to sustain a relationship and a life outside with his partner Marie and their new child, Georgie.

Jade: So in this production for Marie, she is living a life of poverty. It's an exhausting, hard life, and she is in the village that they are posted in. Generally, these squadrons tend to come, wreak havoc, then go, and we're left with all of the repercussions of that. So she has met Franz, and not only they have a baby together, but they have found a very beautiful, real, loving relationship that she gives her whole self to try and protect. She is a fiercely loving, loyal, kind and passionate person who, as a mother and partner, does everything she can to give them the life that she thinks they deserve.

Brenock O’Connor as Franz in the show

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

What was the rehearsal process like for this, especially with the actor-musician aspect of it?

Jade: I'm not an actor musician, so it's been an absolute honour being part of this room. I don't know whether I will be able to do another one - unless they want me to play the triangle! But it's been a joy being in an actor-musician room because you have them there all the time [...] It's also phenomenal to see people switching from one instrument to the other with such ease. They all work unbelievably hard, and I was just in awe of them every day. I thought it was phenomenal.

And what has it been like seeing audiences react to the piece?

Brenock: It's very interesting! It's not a musical in the sense that there are big show numbers and applause breaks. It's a musical because of how many musical numbers there are in it. But it runs like a play. The songs don't really tell the story. They allow you to explore a moment within the story for longer than you'd get within a play. We're not having big revelations through a lyric and a song. This is a moment that's happening. Let's explore this moment. If you're looking for it to be a standard or conventional musical, audiences aren't getting that. But what they're getting is a play that has heightened moments, which are elevated by beautiful folkloric elements and beautiful folk music, so it's quite interesting.

Jade: I think we make the audience feel uncomfortable and unsettled!

Brenock: It’s not a joyous piece. There are moments of joy, but it's definitely a thinker. It makes you uncomfortable in the way that this kind of theatre should. It's not lighthearted and fluffy in its content. If you're walking away going, “What a wonderful lighthearted piece of theatre,” when you're seeing a man be brutalised by a systematic oppressive regime, you’ve missed the point. If you come out with a little twinge, I think that's probably right.

Jade: Absolutely. It's a very thought-provoking, unsettling piece. Yes, technically it is a musical because we explore emotion through song, but actually, the fact that it doesn't quite sit in any particular art form actually serves how awkwardly unsettling the piece is. They marry quite well. But I think audiences have come away feeling moved, and it's a challenging piece emotionally.

What is it like performing the show in an intimate venue like the Charing Cross Theatre?

Brenock: The way that our show is scheduled, there's one train that goes over during a particularly intense moment for me alone on stage, and I go, “Yeah, there goes that 9:02 to Gravesend, thank you!” It's always a joy. I'm still a folk musician myself. I gig around a lot in intimate venues, so I'm used to much smaller rooms and being able to see the whites of people's Guinness, let alone the whites of their eyes!

Jade: The intimate venue for this is so appropriate. I think if it had been put on anywhere else, it would have felt really odd. And the fact that it's folk music . . . Folk music is the sort of thing that you want to sing around a campfire or in a pub or in your sitting room, and you tell stories with your loved ones, so it feels so appropriate to feel like you're in that kind of a setting. But when they did it in Korea, they did it in huge venues with this huge orchestra, which I can't imagine! I'm sure it was beautiful and amazing for different reasons, but I'm sure it was more of a Les Mis version of it.

Jade Oswald as Marie and Brenock O’Connor as Franz in the show

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

You touched on it a little bit earlier, but what do you hope audiences take away from Franz & Marie?

Brenock: For me, it's a larger look at how systems of oppression start as ideas, have consequences, and then, if the goal of the oppressive system was successful, despite whatever consequences may have come, it will then become the norm. How many times have we seen that happen?

Jade: I would say that Franz and Marie, all they want is a normal, ordinary life with simple desires - freedom, and a place to just be and exist. Every human has desires and wants. But actually all they're asking for is a pretty simple, ordinary life, and they have no choice and ability to allow that to happen, which is heartbreaking. That's the tragedy of it, really, is that they're just asking for something quite ordinary and normal. Again, we just want audiences to go away with an uncomfortable feeling of how relevant this is, and how we need to take a serious step back and look at the world at the moment. And understand that oppression can have vilely horrific consequences, and what we can do to change that, and that conversations like this need to keep happening - we can't allow it to stop.

Brenock: And that theatre is a place for these conversations. Commercial theatre’s all well and good, and that's a beautiful thing. And Charing Cross is a commercial theatre! But the moment you take politics out of art, it all gets a bit wishy-washy, and every song starts sounding the same.

Jade: And just theatre that's being brave and a bit different, because if people don't support and create new work, then all the things that we now love and are part of our lives would never have happened. We've got to keep supporting this stuff.

And finally, how would each of you describe Franz & Marie in one word?

Jade: Unsettling.

Brenock: Harrowing.

Franz & Marie runs until 14 November at Charing Cross Theatre.

Production Photo Credits: Danny Kaan

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