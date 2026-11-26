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After successful runs in Edinburgh, London and even Washington D.C., Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going to Happen is making a triumphant return to London, this time at The Other Palace. Written by Marcelo Dos Santos and starring Steven Webb, the show follows a stand-up comedian as me meets his “Mr Right” and questions how far he’ll go to make the audience laugh.

Recently, we had the chance to speak with Webb about taking on the solo show. We discussed what it was like performing the show in the United States, why this has been one of the most difficult shows he’s done and some of the comedians who inspired the way he takes on the role!

What made you want to be a part of Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going to Happen?

Several things! So I was doing a show at the Globe, and it was about to finish, and I was in that place of going, “Oh God, what's next?” Which I like! I've turned around in my head these days. Instead of panic, I find it exciting - or I convince myself that I must find it exciting, that opportunity is open rather than doom - but it doesn't always work like that. But I got a text from my agent saying this has come through, and I saw one-man show, Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going to Happen, which I knew because SAm Barnett had done it in Edinburgh. And “Washington D.C.” it said. That's ticking off so many life ambitions - working in America and doing a one-man show. So went in for it, read it and it blew me away. I've always wanted to do a piece like this, a one-man turn, and then got to perform it in Washington, D.C. over the summer for six weeks. And then when I was there, Francesca Moody Productions said, “We’re coming to London!”

Steven Webb as The Comedian

Photo Credit: DJ Corey

Had you seen the show before being a part of it?

No - I really wanted to as well! When it came to the Bush Theatre and did a short run there, I just couldn't make it work. I never know if that's a good thing or a bad thing when you do something that's already been done, but I would have loved to have seen it. But the great thing with it, there's just so much room for every person who plays it, from the original cast to in twenty years time, can find a completely different way of doing it.

For those who also might not have seen it before, can you tell us a bit about the show and the role that you play?

So it's called Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going to Happen, which is, for those who recognise it, a bit of a clue. That's actually a question on the GAD-7 [Generalised Anxiety Disorder 7-item] mental health questionnaire. When you go to a therapist, they tell you, “Between one and ten, how afraid do you feel that something terrible is going to happen?”

Basically, he's one of those comedians whose shtick is all very neurotic, downbeat and pessimistic. And the actual show is set like it is a stand-up. So I start the show as if I'm just doing a stand-up set to the audience, and then his real life starts gatecrashing the set, and you're not sure what is scripted and when he's going off-piste. He falls in love with this guy called the American, who is everything that the comedian isn't. He's self-assured, he's confident, he loves himself . . . All of these wonderful assets that a human can have that the comedian doesn't have. But then he reveals a secret about halfway through the play. He says, “I’ve got to tell you something,” and I won't say what it is, but it's a huge mic drop moment, and it changes the entire course of the play. I won't spoil what happens!

What is the rehearsal process like for a one-man show like this?

It was crazy! So obviously, because it is a one-man show, it's just you. You can't do full days from ten till six because there's no downtime. So we would do half days, ten till three, and have lunch. We'd start the day by just watching comedians and stand-up sets, seeing all the different types there are, and the difference between British and American comedy.

The hardest part was the line learning. I’ve been doing it for 30 years, but this was the hardest I've ever done, because you're not responding to anything! There's no conversation. Normally on stage, someone says something and you respond to it, and it's related. But when you're doing thirty pages and going off-site and on tangents that don't connect naturally, it was a real struggle. It was week two of rehearsal when I was like, “I don't think I can do this. I think I've bit more than I can chew.” I honestly thought, “Oh god, I made a terrible mistake!” But then, suddenly, it just clicked into place, thankfully!

Steven Webb as The Comedian

Photo Credit: DJ Corey

And so what was it like performing the show in the States?

It was amazing! It was a bucket list tick-off because I’d never done a theatre show over in the States, so it was wonderful. It felt like I'd already won a lot of the time with the American audience because I'd come out and they'd immediately be like, “Yeah, there's a Brit on stage! We love this! We love you!”

It’s the accent!

Exactly! So it was hard to judge what's just my accent and how much they enjoy the performance. But eventually, I found a nice balance of working out how to manipulate the audience, because that's the job of a stand-up comedian. And, after a week or so, I could immediately find out what type of audience they are, and then adjust the performance to nurture that specific audience. It was amazing to step into those shoes of a stand-up because I'd never done that, and realise that a lot of how you deliver things is on the fly, depending on what's going on in the room, and that was fascinating. I didn't know what to expect, but they seemed to absolutely love it!

There's a lot of explicit jokes, and I remember sometimes I'd go out, and there'd be just a sea of ladies of a certain age in their pearls, and I’d just think, “Oh God!” But they were howling - more than anyone else, I think! So it taught me a lot about not prejudging an audience, meeting them out there and finding out what they're like.

Were there any particular comedians that you feel you took the most inspiration from for the character, or even for yourself when you were working on creating it?

It was a real mix - we took things from all sorts of people! Even going back to Lily Savage, the way she would deliver some of her more salacious lines, and Julian Clary for those moments of sass and slightly inappropriate jokes. And then, delivery-wise, we quite enjoyed the way Joe Lycett would rattle off. The speed at which Joe Lycett tells his stories and the flavour in his voice up and down, things like that. We took several people and just mashed them together. But I also bring a lot of myself because I do a lot of online comedy, and I love physical comedy and using my body - and also a dryness and malapropisms and stuff. So it was wonderful to be able to bring myself into it.

And what is it like coming back to the show, this time preparing for it to be in London?

It's kind of terrifying! A British actor's dream is to go and perform in America, but you always assume that if you do that, it will be a show that you've done in London that you then take there. But I'm doing it the other way round, so I may have been spoiled with this raucous, amazing American audience. But I think, “Well, it's already proved itself over here, just not with me!” And the show speaks for itself. It's just so funny, moving, heartbreaking and hilarious.

Artwork for the show

What do you hope audiences in London take away from the show?

That's a tricky one because with this show specifically, I would never want to direct someone's response because, as I said, they've been so varied. It centres around a gay man, but it's not a play that only gay people can come and see. I always think that's funny anyway, because I've never complained about going to the theatre and it being a heterosexual couple! No, it's theatre. It's story. It's human beings, and we all have elements of self-sabotage and neurosis, I suppose. But also, it sheds light on the gay loneliness epidemic that the app generation has brought. It's hard to find meaningful connections now that we've reduced ourselves to profile pictures and first impressions rather than actually getting to know someone. So it touches on that a lot, and I think a lot of people, whatever sexuality they are . . . If you're on apps, you will definitely relate to that despair.

And finally, how would you describe Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going to Happen in one word?

Rollercoaster. Both the audience and myself are emotionally drained afterwards. And I don't say emotionally in just a sad or negative way - I mean all of the emotions that you go through.

Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going to Happen runs until 20 December at The Other Palace.

Main Photo Credit: Natasha Merchant

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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