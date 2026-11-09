Interview: 'I'm Interested In Seeing How Much These Cities Like To Party': Actor Roger Bart On Returning To BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL On Tour

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After highly successful runs in the West End and on Broadway, as well as in Australia, Back to the Future The Musical is now on tour across the UK. Recently, we had the chance to speak with Roger Bart about returning to the role of Doc Brown in Back to the Future The Musical. We discussed his journey with the show since its first workshops, what it’s been like to return to the role of Doc Brown, and what he hopes audiences will take away from the production.

Roger Bart and Axel Duffy as Marty

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

How did you first get started in the world of theatre?

Well, my mother would tell you that I was a baby Jesus when I was six months old, and I firmly believe it probably was my most convincing performance! Not that I'm Jesus, but that I didn't make any faces.

And then, when I was in high school and tried to make a decision about what I was going to study, the one thing that came easily to me and that I loved was to be on stage and to sing. So I studied acting at Rutgers University at Mason Gross School of the Arts, and it turned out to be a really serious acting school. And from there, like everyone else that goes to college for acting, you get out and just see what happens - give yourself a little bit of time, and see if you can get some work. And that's basically how it went down! I really had no backup plan, and still barely do! Opening a pottery business is the most realistic for me, and I've never even made a piece of pottery, so that's how bad it is!

What originally made you want to be a part of Back to the Future The Musical?

I put myself on tape for this, believe it or not, while I was in Los Angeles in 2015. That was for the very early workshops in London, and at that time Jamie Lloyd was attached as director. So weirdly, Jamie Lloyd and our producer, Colin Ingram, cast me.

When the opportunity arose to audition for it, it seemed like such a good fit because I've made a career out of playing people who were a little bit larger than life and animated, and tried to root them in some smidge of truth. I also loved playing people who talk and look funny - it's wonderfully liberating. So I knew that it seemed like a good fit for me, and that's what really got me drawn to it.

You've been in Back to the Future The Musical in the West End and on Broadway. What is it like to have performed it in different locations?

It's wild! I've been on three continents now, because Australia did it, and it's fascinating. When you perform each version, the audiences respond differently to it depending upon their experience going to the theatre. What they find funny is really fascinating. So doing the show in different places is great. Also, to work with different groups of young people, to get to experience what their work ethic is on stage. They're all - in all three places - amazing, talented, trained professionals. New York City is my home. But I've really fallen in love with the UK, and I loved being in Australia. It's just been fantastic. If I do any more, I'm going to feel like Yul Brynner - just do this thing till I can't do it anymore! I've done it 1,250 times - it’s been a great, great thing.

What has it been like to see the show grow for over a decade now?

It's very gratifying. The one thing that I felt about it from the beginning was it's such a unique story. I don't know of any other story where a kid goes back and meets his parents as peers! It's a great idea. Also, I just love the idea of sci-fi meets old-fashioned musical. And to go back to the mid-'50s is such a fun thing! But the greatest thing of all was that the world - in particular the U.S. - loves nostalgia. They just love it. It was really good-natured, like comfort food. Our show - it's really funny. It pushes the envelope, technically, so there's some amazement going on for the kids. A lot of people leave the show in a very good mood - seeing and sharing that with so many people over all these years has been the greatest joy.

Roger Bart and Axel Duffy as Marty

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

How does it feel to be going on a tour of the UK?

Really fun! I've toured for many, many years in the US. The good thing about this one is that we play these cities for four-week, five-week stops. That allows me the chance to settle into the town and get to know it, which is really fun! I hear Bristol's an amazing town. And then Edinburgh is fantastic and beautiful, and I'm so excited to spend Christmas there. My daughter's gonna come out and spend Christmas with me and my brother and sister-in-law, and that's gonna be amazing. I'm interested in seeing how much these cities like to party at the theatre. Because when I did it in Manchester originally, you could just tell they were out to have fun. So I'm excited!

And again, it's not the kind of tour where you pick up every week, because those are exhausting. If you're going to do it, do it this way! And I've never played these towns, so it's a great opportunity. I played Germany, Australia, every corner of the U.S., and London and Manchester. So this is really fun. This will be my first Scotland engagement!

Do you have any favourite memories from working with the show over these years?

The very first night in Manchester, we were surrounded with so many people who are hardcore, die-hard fans of Back to the Future, and we won their approval that night. That was an amazing thing. The other thing that was an amazing experience was my final night in London. Before the show, there were hundreds of fans that just wanted to come and say goodbye to me, and it was overwhelmingly loving. And there was an extra sense of camaraderie that took place for so many people who began a show right out of the gate after Covid, both with the audiences and within the cast. My final night in London, I knew that it would never be topped, and I was right. It was one of the greatest evenings. And the cast threw my 60th birthday party while I was in the show. I had no idea! I turned a corner and everybody that was there with beer raised, and it was fantastic. It's the best.

Do you have a favourite song from the show, either to perform or to listen to?

I really like performing the song “For the Dreamers,” because it's gentle and a bit surprising. It's emotionally a little complicated to see Doc ostensibly raise a glass to all people who have dreams - all inventors and everybody who wants to think big - but also, it reveals just a little bit of self-doubt. Even knowing that I've come up with an invention in the future, I could still mess it up in the past. I'm sure I'm capable of that. That's a lovely thing to perform every night. Also, the show sits still just for a second too, which is a lovely thing to experience.

As far as musical theatre songs go, I really love “Put Your Mind to It,” which is between Marty and his dad, trying to teach him to be cool. It reminds me of Footloose, a scene out in the field where Kevin Bacon [Ren] teaches him [Willard, Chris Penn] how to dance. It feels like that, and there’s something so charming and winning about it. I love watching that number.

Roger Bart and cast

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

What do you hope audiences take away from Back to the Future The Musical?

I hope that they have the best damn time and the greatest evening out. I'd hope that they had a good laugh, [that] they find themselves in a fantastic mood. That they really were surprised by how we did certain things - the car flying, for instance! The way the car moves on the stage is amazing. And beyond that, I love the idea that the parents can come to the show and make it a date night, have it be a wonderful evening of nostalgia, reliving the fun that they had when you see the show with an audience, because most now watch it at home.

But when you see it with an audience, it's great. And then they also have the opportunity to share it with their kids for the first time in a new format. But the experience of watching Back to the Future is still the same as it was for them when they saw it in ‘85 in the movie theatre. So those are the things that I hope they take away. That it brings the family together. They can all enjoy something together, and have it push different buttons for different reasons.

And finally, how would you describe the show in one word?

Fantastical!

Back to the Future is touring the UK until 13 November 2027. Roger Bart will perform as Doc Brown at the Bristol Hippodrome (until 21 November 2026), Edinburgh Playhouse (2 December 2026 – 2 January 2027) and Liverpool Empire (12 January – 6 February 2027).

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