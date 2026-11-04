INALA to Celebrate South African Heritage at 2026 Lord Mayor's Show in London

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The South African cast of INALA will bring Zulu song and dance to the Lord Mayor's Show on Saturday 14 November 2026, celebrating the South African heritage of Alderman Bronek Masojada as he begins his term as the 698th Lord Mayor of the City of London.

Conceived and produced by Sisters Grimm, the internationally acclaimed production, currently playing at House of Sisters Grimm in Eastcastle Street, London, will join one of London's great civic occasions, sharing the artistry behind its Grammy-nominated music with the City's livery companies, businesses, communities and visitors. The procession sets off from Mansion House at 11am, continuing a tradition that stretches back more than 800 years.

To celebrate the event all 7:30pm tickets for INALA on 14th November are reduced to £39 (excluding the front row).

Born and raised in Durban, Masojada served as Sheriff of the City of London in 2023/24 and will take office on 13 November. His South African roots give INALA's participation a particular resonance: a British-produced work created through sustained collaboration with South African artists, now with a permanent home in London's West End at House of Sisters Grimm.

INALA, meaning an abundance of goodwill, features music composed by Ella Spira, Dr Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo, with choreography by Mark Baldwin OBE. Sung in Zulu, the production explores resilience, hope and collective strength. The new West End staging includes narration by Ndaba Mandela, Nelson Mandela's grandson.

Since its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2014, INALA has travelled to stages including the Royal Albert Hall, Hampton Court Palace, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and the Mandela stage at Joburg Theatre. Its album received a Grammy nomination in 2016.

The Lord Mayor's Show follows a significant year for the production. INALA appeared in Trafalgar Square at both West End LIVE and London's official Nelson Mandela Day celebrations, before returning to the Edinburgh International Festival twelve years after its premiere. Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Edinburgh production and met the company backstage.

Pietra Mello-Pittman MBE, co-founder of Sisters Grimm, said, “It is an honour for INALA to celebrate Bronek Masojada's South African heritage as he takes office. Our work is built on the belief that exceptional art can bring people together across cultures and create opportunities for others. We look forward to sharing the extraordinary talent of the INALA artists with the City, and welcoming its communities to their London home.”

That home is House of Sisters Grimm, a luxury cultural destination combining an intimate West End theatre, iGOLI, the UK's first exclusively South African fine wine bar, and a multimedia art gallery in a distinctive red-carpet setting. Since opening in November 2025, the House has presented more than 150 INALA performances, bringing the production's international artistic heritage into close contact with London audiences.

The gallery features Ella Spira MBE's landscape paintings, created in situ across South Africa, while iGOLI's wines are curated with Michael Fridjhon. Sensory Notes brings painting, original music, film and fine wine together in an immersive tasting experience. The House offers a complete cultural evening, with performance, art and hospitality connected through the people and places that inspire them.

Ella Spira MBE Co-founder of Sisters Grimm and Co-composer of INALA: “Seventeen years after we began creating INALA with Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who performed at Nelson Mandela's inauguration, INALA's music continues to reach new generations. To share its message of unity and resilience as part of this historic British celebration is a huge honour.”

Beyond the procession, audiences can experience INALA in residence at House of Sisters Grimm, where its celebration of South African culture continues through live performance, visual art and fine wine.

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