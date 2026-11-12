INALA Will Celebrate its First Birthday at House of Sisters Grimm in London's West End

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House of Sisters Grimm is celebrating its first birthday this November, marking one year since opening its doors in London's West End and establishing itself as a unique destination for theatre, art, music and South African culture.

To mark the occasion, the venue is inviting audiences to join the celebrations on Saturday 28 November, with a complimentary glass of South African bubbles for every ticket-holder.

Created by Sisters Grimm founders Ella Spira MBE and Pietra Mello-Pittman MBE, the venue has brought together an exciting programme of international performance, contemporary art, music and cultural events, with its permanent home for the acclaimed South African dance musical INALA, immersive gallery showcasing original artwork by Spira and iGOLI South African fine wine bar.

Located on Eastcastle Street, House of Sisters Grimm is much more than a theatre. Bringing together live performance, art and exceptional South African wines, it offers audiences the opportunity to enjoy a complete immersive experience under one roof.

November has already been a particularly exciting month for the venue. Last Saturday (7 November), House of Sisters Grimm welcomed acclaimed South African photographer and visual activist Zanele Muholi for the UK launch of their landmark book Faces and Phases: 2006–2026.

The venue will also be taking to the streets of the capital this Saturday 14 November, when INALA joins the celebrations at the Lord Mayor’s Show, celebrating the South African heritage of Alderman Bronek Masojada as he begins his term as the 698th Lord Mayor of the City of London.

On 17 and 18 November House of Sisters Grimm welcomes Sabina Désir’s Freedom Road Reimagined as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival 2026. This ambitious immersive production brings together live music, photography, film and spoken narrative to explore the cultural legacy, resilience and creativity of Black Britain. Featuring the iconic photography of Charlie Phillips OBE and Vanley Burke, it promises a powerful and moving celebration of music, identity and belonging.

At the heart of House of Sisters Grimm is INALA, the acclaimed South African dance musical co-created by Grammy-nominated composer and painter Ella Spira MBE and the late Joseph Shabalala, founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Currently playing at its permanent London home, the production combines exhilarating South African song, dance and live music in a celebration of community, resilience and hope.

With a packed programme of International Artists, live performance, photography, music and visual art, House of Sisters Grimm continues to establish itself as a distinctive cultural destination in the heart of London's West End.

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