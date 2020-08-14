Hundred Acre Productions presents 'Showcase' a series of online concerts with the music of Dan & Laura Curtis.

The 'Showcase' series has been designed to support recent graduates who have had their final months of training interrupted due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The series will air on the Hundred Acre Productions Facebook Page.

"And in a flash we have reached our third showcase in our first series of online concerts. It has been an enormous delight hearing the incredibly talented graduate performers singing the beautiful work of Dan & Laura Curtis over the past 3 weeks. We are blown away by the response to these concerts and would like to thank everyone who has tune in to watch and has supported the graduate performers." - Fraser Stainton & Georgia Benson - Artistic Directors

The third showcase will feature the talents of Michael Hill, Heather Porte, Anna Morgan, Lois Gay, Maurice Chung, Jack Campbell, Jessica Donnelly, Christopher Erasmus, Jonathan Harlaw, Keir Ogilvy, Rafal Supinksi, Charlie Watson & Megan Holland.

The concerts are free to view on the "Hundred Acre Productions" Facebook Page.

If you have enjoyed the 'Showcase' series and would like to donate to allow Hundred Acre Productions to keep creating opportunities for graduates and creatives during the current pandemic, see the link below for further details:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/hundred-acre-productions-supporting-graduates

