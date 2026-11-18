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ollowing a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2026, Hannah Maxwell'si show Turn Your F*cking Phones Off explores the increasingly sinister forces shaping what we see, think and believe. Winner of a Scotsman Fringe First, The Stage Fringe Five and Bragi awards and shortlisted for The List LGBTQIA+ Award in August 2026, Turn Your F*cking Phones Off will make its London debut at Soho Theatre this January. Performances will run Tuesday 12th January – Saturday 30th January 2027.

Inspired by Maxwell's personal experience working in the shadowy field of 'strategic communication', this hilarious multimedia theatre piece dissects just how susceptible we are to the information and manipulation flooding our news feeds every day.

The show follows Maxwell's short-lived career as a government contractor working in counter-disinformation, funding their creative endeavours along the way. This experience provides a springboard for a wider exploration of the far-reaching impact of social media, big tech, hostile state information operations and addictive doomscrolling on us as individuals, communities and society as a whole.

Reflecting on the ways we consume information, Turn Your F*cking Phones Off unfolds through a series of short scenes designed to mirror our increasingly fractured attention spans. Moving between autobiographical storytelling, factual 'explainers', rants from a phone box, party games and karaoke, the show takes audiences on a journey from crypto billionaires and infotech to Coco Pops and Harry Styles. Darkly funny and fiercely hopeful, this uniquely engaging theatrical experience for the digital age will leave audiences questioning whether it's time to throw their phones away.

Hannah Maxwell, creator and performer, comments, 'This show has been made now because we're ready to have this conversation. We can feel it brewing. So many of us are starting to think about what we might be losing, what might be being taken from us. Wondering what happened to our agency, our sense of choice or our ability to talk to each other since we all got on our f-ing phones. TYFPO is the space for that big talk, with some breaks for karaoke.'

With dramaturgy from Rachel Mars (Three Queer Daughters, FORGE) and an outside eye from Ursula Martinez (Ham, Evita Too, Man Or Bear), the show was commissioned by Waterside Arts, Sale, and supported using public funding by Arts Council England. With thanks to Queen Mary University of London, Old Diorama Arts Centre and The Front Room, Weston-super-Mare.

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