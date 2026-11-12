Hampstead Theatre to Stage Michael Frayn's DEMOCRACY and Four World Premieres in 2027

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Hampstead Theatre has announced its programme for the first part of 2027, bringing together four world premiere plays and a major revival of one of the most acclaimed political plays of recent decades. Spanning extraordinary true-life encounters, political intrigue and the complexities of family and belonging, the programme brings together an exciting line-up of established and new writers.

The programme opens on the Main Stage with the world premiere of Alexis Zegerman's Portrait of a Man, directed by Anna Ledwich (11 February – 20 March). Inspired by the extraordinary true life encounter between artist Elaine De Kooning and President John F Kennedy, the play explores the challenge of capturing the man behind the public image, as de Kooning takes on the task of painting an official portrait of one of the most recognisable figures of the twentieth century.

Hampstead Theatre then welcomes back the great playwright Michael Frayn with the first major London revival of his Tony Award-nominated play Democracy, directed by Jeremy Sams (26 March – 1 May). A sharp and thrilling study of power, loyalty, deception and political ambition, Frayn's celebrated play dramatizes one of the most extraordinary betrayals in post-war European politics.

In Hampstead's Downstairs studio, the world premiere of award-winning writer Josh Azouz's The Rabbi, The Wife & The Prick - a dark comedy about love, faith and the art of deception - is directed by HANNAH HAUER-KING and presented by MMXX (26 February – 3 April).

Also Downstairs, recent INSPIRE graduate Isabella Waldron makes her mark with the world premiere of It Never Rains In Kennebunkport, directed by Hampstead Theatre Associate Director Alice Hamilton (9 April – 15 May). Heartfelt and funny, the play tells the story of a teenage girl who becomes convinced that George W. Bush is her father and sets out on an ambitious mission to win his attention.

Following her debut and sell-out play Personal Values at Hampstead Downstairs in 2025 writer Chloë Lawrence-Taylor returns with Driftweed, directed by Júlia Levai (4 June – 10 July). Her brand-new play is a captivating look at the places and the people we call home, and just how far we'll go to stay with them.

Hampstead Theatre's Producer and Chief Executive, Greg Ripley-Duggan said, “With these five thrilling plays we bring together some of the most exciting writers in theatre today, both familiar and new to Hampstead's audiences. The season gives us the opportunity to support writers at every stage of their career – a titan of British theatre to established writers and those just beginning to make their mark. Each production is, in its own way, a perfect fit for our stages and together they offer an exceptional programme of compelling stories. Come and join us.”

Further programming and casting is to be announced.

Priority booking for Patrons opens on Thursday 12 November, for Friends Plus on Friday 13 November, for Friends on Monday 16 November and for Young Friends on Wednesday 18 November. Public booking opens on Thursday 19 November at 10.30am.

PORTRAIT OF A MAN

World Premiere

By Alexis Zegerman

Directed by Anna Ledwich

Main Stage

Friday 11 February – Saturday 20 March

Press Night: Monday 22 February, 7pm

'You don't want a gray-suited portrait, Jack. Let me paint the portrait I know I can paint. Between what people want to see and what you want to show, there is hope, Jack. There is peace. A woman sees things differently…'

In December 1962 Elaine De Kooning is astonished by a summons to Florida, to the 'Winter White House', to paint a portrait of President John F Kennedy from life. The idea of an Expressionist artist – a female Expressionist artist – painting an official portrait of a sitting president is completely unprecedented. Both artist and model are aware that the result of this commission will shape the world's view of them – but neither know Jack will be dead before the extraordinary paintings are completed.

Alexis Zegerman is a former writer-in-residence at Hampstead Theatre where her first play Lucky Seven was produced and The Fever Syndrome was a major success in 2022. Her hit play Holy Shit opened the refurbished Kiln Theatre.

Anna Ledwich returns to Hampstead, where her previous credits include Bird Grove, The Urmetazoan, Labyrinth and the Olivier nominated productions of Dry Powder and Four Minutes Twelve Seconds.

DEMOCRACY

BY Michael Frayn

DIRECTED BY Jeremy Sams

Main Stage

Friday 26 March – Saturday 1 May

Press Night: Monday 5 April, 7pm

'So many people, with so many different views and so many different voices. And inside each of us so many more people still, all struggling to be heard'

West Germany, 1969. Willy Brandt, the first left-of-centre German Chancellor for nearly forty years, begins the tangled political struggle for reconciliation with East Germany and Russia that will, in the following two decades, lead to the end of both the Cold War and the whole Soviet empire. Always at his side, as taken for granted as the office furniture, is Günter Guillaume, his hard-working and devoted personal assistant - and no less hard-working and devoted in his other role, spying on Brandt for the East German intelligence service.

Michael Frayn's Tony Award-nominated play exploring power, party politics and personal alliances receives its first major London revival. Director Jeremy Sams makes his Hampstead Theatre debut, having established his long relationship with Frayn's work with his National Theatre production of Noises Off (also West End and Broadway), which he followed with West End productions of Benefactors and Donkeys' Years.

MMXX PRESENTS THE RABBI, THE WIFE & THE PRICK

World Premiere

BY JOSH AZOUZ

DIRECTED BY HANNAH HAUER-KING

Hampstead Downstairs

Friday 26 February – Saturday 3 April

Press Night: Tuesday 9 March, 7pm

'Try to imagine divorce not as a tragedy, but as a remedy.'

After a failed marriage, Rene is ready for a new match. She got the civil divorce but forgot to get the Get - a 1500-year-old Jewish divorce bill that requires the husband's signature.

Rene's not getting any younger; she needs that damn Get. Surprise, surprise, her ex-husband - the Prick - won't sign it.

Just how far is Rene prepared to go to free herself once and for all? Sex, Rabbis and Yorkie bars collide in a comic noir fable for today.

Josh Azouz is an award-winning writer whose previous work includes Gigi & Dar (Arcola), Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia (Almeida), The Mikvah Project (Orange Tree/Yard), and Buggy Baby (The Yard).

Olivier-nominated Director HANNAH HAUER-KING makes her Hampstead Theatre debut; her previous work includes Bacchae (National Theatre tour), The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs (Kiln/Soho) and The Swell (Orange Tree).

Holly Gilliam (Monty Python Live (mostly)… at The O2, London) and Robert Delamere (In Arabia We'd All Be Kings and Darwin in Malibu at Hampstead Theatre) produce for MMXX.

IT NEVER RAINS IN KENNEBUNKPORT

World Premiere

BY ISABELLA WALDRON

DIRECTED BY Alice Hamilton

Hampstead Downstairs

Friday 9 April – Saturday 15 May

Press Night: Thursday 15 April, 7pm

'I know how I'll get Bush's attention now… A garden. A memorial garden. South Devon's first and only “Never Forget September 11th Memorial Garden”'

Sadie's life feels stale. Her mum's keto bread is lifeless; she's running out of Travolta films to watch with best mate, Guthrie; and the rain in Devon is endless. But when a passing mention of 9/11 in history class sends her on an internet deep dive, Sadie realises why she feels so out of place. She isn't meant for Devon at all. She is destined for America, and the reason her mum won't speak about her father is because he is, of course, none other than former U.S. President George W. Bush.

Fixated on her glittering new life as a First Daughter, Sadie needs £20,000 to build South Devon's first and only Never Forget September 11th Memorial Garden to get the attention of her long-lost, stateside father. Can Sadie raise the cash, or will Sadie's pursuit of the truth blind her to what's really important?

A world premiere play by recent INSPIRE graduate Isabella Waldron, It Never Rains in Kennebunkport is a heartfelt and funny play about family, connection and belonging.

Alice Hamilton, Hampstead's Associate Director, directs. Her previous credits include Firewing, King James, The Harmony Test, Out Of Season, Every Day I Make Greatness Happen and Nineteen Gardens Downstairs, as well as The Lightest Element, The Dumb Waiter and The Memory of Water on the Main Stage.

DRIFTWEED

World Premiere

BY CHLOË LAWRENCE-TAYLOR

DIRECTED BY JÚLIA LEVAI

Hampstead Downstairs

Friday 4 June – Saturday 10 July

Press Night: Monday 14 June, 7pm

'I keep thinking about you. Where will you go? When your nesting spots are gone because these cliffs are gone because the sea has risen because somewhere far-away whole countries made of ice have become water?'

It's a worryingly warm May in a British coastal town. Sal is refusing to leave her home despite eviction orders; Nova won't go to school; Billy is living in a corroding caravan; and Miriam is a carer by profession but has no idea how best to look after her own daughter. Tensions and sea levels are rising rapidly around Sal's cliff-edge bungalow - will the demolition crew or the ocean claim it first?

A brand-new play by Chloë Lawrence-Taylor, Driftweed is a captivating look at the places and the people we call home, and just how far we'll go to stay with them.

Chloë Lawrence-Taylor returns to Hampstead after her 2025 sell-out success Personal Values. Júlia Levai makes her Hampstead directorial debut, her recent work includes The Waves (Jermyn Street Theatre) and Radiant Boy (Southwark Playhouse).

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