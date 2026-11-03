Hackney Empire Appoints Seven New Patrons and Three Trustees as Theatre Marks 125th Anniversary

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As Hackney Empire celebrates its 125th anniversary, the East London venue has announced seven new Patrons and three appointments to its Board of Trustees, as part of its ambitious new chapter under CEO Chris Sudworth,

Sir Lenny Henry, Nish Kumar, Tameka Empson, Renell Shaw, Corinna Brown, Kat B and Paul Kieve join existing Patrons Clive Rowe and Leona Lewis in championing the historic venue, while Nicki Perrett, Shakia Stewart and Louise Zandstra join its Board of Trustees, bringing expertise spanning cultural leadership, audience development, digital engagement and finance.

The announcements come at a significant moment for Hackney Empire, which has been at the heart of East London's cultural life since opening in 1901. From its music hall origins to its reputation today as a home for groundbreaking entertainment, emerging talent, high-quality performance and community participation, the theatre has played an important role in nurturing and championing generations of genuinely diverse performers and creatives.

The new Patrons represent an extraordinary breadth of talent across comedy, music, theatre, television and live performance, with many enjoying deep personal connections to the venue.

Among them is Sir Lenny Henry, whose Lenny Henry Live and Unleashed was performed at Hackney Empire in the late 1980s, contributing to raising the theatre's profile at an important stage in his own career. He returns to its stage tonight with his new show Still at Large .

Sir Lenny Henry said, “Hackney Empire was the location for my breakthrough project Lenny Henry Live and Unleashed at the end of the eighties. This lovely theatre became a launch pad for the next stage of my career leading to movies, hit TV series and further appearances that were always exhilarating and culturally uplifting. The theatre acts as community glue and a place to go if you want to be seen and supported. Long may it continue.”

Ivor Novello award-winning composer Renell Shaw, whose own career began at Hackney Empire, said, 'Hackney Empire is where I started, so it will always mean a great deal to me. It's an important part of London's cultural life, and a place where people can come together to experience the power of live performance. I'm proud to support an institution that means so much to its community and continues to make space for innovative, new ideas.'

Actor Corinna Brown, best-known for her starring role in Netflix hit Heartstopper, who came up through the theatre's Creative Futures programme, added, 'Hackney Empire is a theatre full of opportunity! It gave me mine and so many others theirs! It's a beacon of the community.'

Comedian Nish Kumar said, “Hackney Empire is a perfect room, both for performers and audiences. It's got an incredible history and is so important to the local community. It's also the place where I saw comedy for the first time and decided to embark on it as a career, but please don't hold that against it.”

Award-winning illusion designer Paul Kieve, whose relationship with the theatre dates back nearly four decades said, “'I first fell in love with Hackney Empire in 1987, performing in one of its first variety shows after reopening, on a bill with Maudie Spoons, who played spoons as a musical instrument. Who could forget that!

'Having lived in Hackney since 1997, the Empire has always felt like a hidden treasure – an extraordinary palace right on our doorstep. From discovering that Houdini performed here in 1911 to developing illusions for productions including Ghost the Musical and Back to the Future on its stage, the theatre has been part of my creative life for almost four decades. It's a real honour to become a Patron of this unique and magical place.'

Award-winning actor and comedian Tameka Empson, best known for her role in EastEnders, said, “I'm delighted to become a Patron of Hackney Empire, a theatre that has given me so many happy memories both on and off stage. From seeing incredible performers like Oliver Samuels to working with the formidable Susie McKenna, who introduced me to the wonderful world of Hackney Empire pantomime alongside Clive Rowe, it's been a huge part of my life.

“I've had the joy of working with young people through its Artist Development Programme, developing my own comedy alongside Kat B, and even receiving my British Soap Award on its stage in 2022. Hackney Empire and its wonderful crew have always felt like an extended home and family to me. Becoming a Patron is a no-brainer! Happy 125th anniversary – here's to many more wonderful years”

Comedian and Hackney Empire pantomime stalwart Kat B, celebrating his 21st year at the theatre said, “What to say? Thank you to the Empire for honouring me with this amazing title: from a young man coming through the door at the Empire to now being a Patron is epic and this is not just for me. This is for all the people in the future that want to make a change just keep believing in yourself because that belief is what got Hackney Empire to take me on.

“A special thank you to Susie McKenna for giving me the opportunity to spread my wings on a stage, then pushing and nurturing me. So now I'm here, many years later and this year celebrating my 21st year of Panto. I'm deeply honoured and thankful to be part of Hackney's history and legacy with so many great names. There's no limit to what you can do, only the limit of your own imagination.”

Olivier Award-winning actor, Hackney Empire's much-loved Dame and pantomime Director, and longstanding Patron Clive Rowe said, “Hackney Empire's foundations not only rest in the soil of Hackney but spread through the community itself, throughout the long history its doors have been open, it has welcomed the people of Hackney into its heart. its commitment to not only entertain but also to inspire and nurture new talent in all areas of Theatre and entertainment is what makes it the incredible building it is.

I am honoured to be a patron and look forward to sharing this magnificent theatre with the new patrons that are joining us. hackney Empire and the people of Hackney have been incredibly generous to me and I will always be grateful for that.”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, and longstanding Hackney Empire Patron Leona Lewis said, “It's such an honour to be a Patron of Hackney Empire. Theatre has an incredible power to bring people together, inspire creativity and give people a place to feel seen and heard. Hackney Empire has such a rich history and plays a vital role in nurturing new talent and making the arts accessible to everyone. I'm really proud to support a place that celebrates creativity, community and the next generation of performers.”

Alongside the new Patrons, Hackney Empire has welcomed three new Trustees to its Board, chaired by Sir William Atkinson. Bringing a wealth of experience across the cultural and charitable sectors, Nicki Perrett, Shakia Stewart and Louise Zandstra will support the theatre in championing artists and young people, broadening access and opportunity, strengthening its connections with communities and establishing the theatre as an increasingly central part of London's cultural landscape.

Nicki Perrett is a senior marketing consultant with more than a decade of experience developing audience-first strategies for leading cultural institutions. Her work has included The National Theatre, Royal Court Theatre and Shakespeare's Globe, bringing a particular understanding of how arts organisations can connect with and develop audiences.

Shakia Stewart is a digital content and cultural relations professional, with a passion for the transformative power of arts and culture. A champion of inclusive design, equality and diversity, she has a particular interest in the Black diaspora and the role of storytelling in shaping cultural understanding. She currently sits on the advisory board for the London, Sugar and Slavery Gallery at London Museum Docklands and is a Trustee of Hay Festival.

Louise Zandstra is Director of Finance at the National Youth Theatre, where she leads the organisation's financial strategy and management. A chartered accountant, she has held senior finance positions across a range of leading theatres and arts organisations, including Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Brighton Dome & Festival. Her experience combines financial leadership with a commitment to organisations creating opportunities for young people in the arts.

The three new Trustees join an established Board chaired by Sir William Atkinson, alongside David Adams, a former Finance Director for major UK retailers who chairs Hackney Empire's Finance Committee; Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE, award-winning actor, director and Principal of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama; Richard Etienne, senior communications specialist; Jasmyn Fisher-Ryner, theatre and digital producer; Karin Gartzke, arts management consultant; Soheb Panja, co-founder of Courier magazine; Rebecca Preston, who leads Advancement and Alumni at the Royal College of Art; Matthew Roeser, with extensive experience across investment banking, business and board leadership; and Roger Woolfe, solicitor with more than 50 years' experience in private practice.

Together, the Board brings expertise spanning the performing arts, education, finance, fundraising, business, communications and cultural leadership, supporting Hackney Empire as it builds on 125 years of history and looks ahead to its next chapter.

Sir William Atkinson, Chair of Hackney Empire's Board of Trustees, said, 'We are delighted to welcome Nicki, Shakia and Louise to the Board of Hackney Empire at such an important moment in the theatre's history.

'As we celebrate 125 extraordinary years, we are also looking firmly towards the future. Each of our new Trustees brings valuable experience, fresh perspectives and a shared commitment to the role that arts and culture can play in transforming lives. Their expertise will be enormously important as we work alongside Chris and the team to realise our ambitions for Hackney Empire and the communities we serve.'

Chris Sudworth, CEO of Hackney Empire, said, “Our 125th anniversary is not simply an opportunity to reflect on Hackney Empire's remarkable history at the intersection of art, access and activism, but a moment to think ambitiously about what this truly magical theatre can become during its next chapter, and how we can deliver for artists, audiences, young people and communities.

'Through our new strategy, Hackney:Central, we are developing a vision for a theatre that is ambitious, equitable and progressive, developing new productions and partnerships, and playing an increasingly important role locally, in London, nationally and internationally.

'I'm delighted to welcome such an extraordinary group of artists as Patrons, many of whom have their own longstanding connections to Hackney Empire. Alongside Nicki, Shakia and Louise, who bring a fantastic breadth of knowledge and experience to our already excellent Board, their support will be invaluable as we build on the theatre's remarkable heritage and look to its future.”

Since opening in 1901, Hackney Empire has been a home for generations of artists, audiences and communities, with a longstanding commitment to championing global majority and under-represented creatives. Its 125th anniversary programme, launched in September 2026, celebrates this remarkable heritage while introducing new productions, creative partnerships and opportunities for artists and young people.

The anniversary programme also looks ahead to 2027, when Hackney Empire's nationally recognised Creative Futures programme will mark 25 years of providing free opportunities for young people to develop creative and technical skills, gain confidence and explore pathways into the arts.

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