HOME to Play One Night Only at Trafalgar Theatre With Amateur Cast Making West End Debut

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Beginners Please will present HOME by Nadia Fall - an extraordinary insight into the real lives of the residents of a London homeless hostel, and the people who work there.

Jade is pregnant and trying to sort her housing benefit. Bullet is ignoring his threat of eviction, hoping it will go away. Tattoo Boy is angry at the state of the country. And Sharon is the glue keeping Target East together. Every word is verbatim, taken from over 30 hours of interviews carried out by the author. The names have changed, but the stories remain the same.

Beginners Please is a community outreach theatre company that works with people who have gone through unimaginable hardship and gives access to the performing arts. This year, the company is built of amateur actors who have a lived experience of homelessness.

Every member of the company is making their West End debut on the Trafalgar Theatre stage. Some of our cast bring lived experience of homelessness to these stories.

The performance is on Sunday 15 November 2026 at 7pm at Trafalgar Theatre, Whitehall, London.

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