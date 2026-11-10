HENRY V, ASSASSINS, and More Set For Rupert Goold's First Season at The Old Vic

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The first four shows in Rupert Goold's inaugural Season as Artistic Director of the Old Vic have been revealed. From January, Damian Lewis (Homeland, Band of Brothers) will star as Henry V in Rupert Goold's provocative new production of Shakespeare's history play. In April, Milly Alcock (Supergirl, House of the Dragon) will play the titular role in Julie - a contemporary new version of August Strindberg's classic Miss Julie, adapted and directed by Old Vic Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall, originally produced by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam.

From June, Rupert Goold will direct Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Tony Award-winning musical Assassins, a sharp and relevant satire that assembles a group of misfits who have attempted to assassinate the President of the United States. In August, Arinzé Kene (Misty, Girl from the North Country) performs in the one man show Kohlhaas, a true story and bold adaptation of the novella Michael Kohlhaas, by Marco Baliani and Remo Rostagno, translated and directed by Omar Elerian, originally produced by Brighton Festival.

Introducing his first Season as Old Vic Artistic Director, Rupert Goold said: 'I am thrilled to be presenting my first Season with a collection of plays that speaks to the Old Vic's rich history of classical theatre, European repertoire and musical revivals. I hope my Old Vic will be able to draw on this theatre's storied legacy of sensational acting in groundbreaking and accessible productions.

The Old Vic, which has always sat between the subsidised and commercial sectors, dancing to its own distinctive tune, is innately a maverick playhouse. Home of national companies, birthplace of national treasures, I feel both excited and humble before its history. Building on the fine work of Matthew Warchus, I hope this new era may find its inspiration from that marriage of tradition and contemporary daring that has characterised its glorious past.'

Old Vic New Directors will see three directors present our first ever Season in the Greene Studio. Joining us for 2027 will be Sara Aniqah Malik, Yasmin Hafesji and Roberta Zuric who, alongside directing for the Studio, will be supported in developing work, receive mentoring from Rupert Goold and Rebecca Frecknall and will have access to creative spaces at the Old Vic. The Season will be announced in early 2027.

The Old Vic has also announced an ongoing artistic partnership with Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA). The partnership will involve co-producing new work and the exchange of artists and emerging practitioners between both organisations, as part of a wider commitment towards greater European bridgebuilding between the Old Vic and continental theatres.

From this Season, people under 30 will gain access to a brand new ticketing scheme, Old Vic New Rush, which will offer front row tickets for £20 for the first five previews of every main house show. A limited amount of Rush tickets will be released two weeks before the first preview on a first come, first served basis and those eligible can sign up at oldvictheatre.com

Laura Stevenson, Executive Director of the Old Vic, said: 'It is a real privilege to be working alongside Rupert as we begin the Old Vic's next chapter with the announcement of his first Season. This new era marks an exciting moment for our theatre. Last year, we opened our Backstage building which provides a home for our extensive programmes for schools, community groups and emerging theatre professionals, as well as being a space for artists and audiences. We are incredibly grateful to all our supporters who helped to make this happen.

Henry V

An Old Vic Production

Tue 26 Jan-Sat 27 Mar

Press night: Tue 09 Feb 2027

War is coming. Two nations divided by one sea. England's greatest warrior-king leads his army into battle against seemingly insurmountable odds. From the walls of Harfleur to the fields of Agincourt, destiny awaits.

Starring Damian Lewis and directed by Rupert Goold, this provocative production challenges what makes a leader a legend.

The creative team includes Set by Miriam Buether, Costume by Evie Gurney, Lighting by Jack Knowles, Sound and Composition by Adam Cork, Choreography by Hannes Langolf and Casting by Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG.

Julie

By Rebecca Frecknall, after Strindberg

An Internationaal Theater Amsterdam Production in association with the Old Vic

Sat 10 Apr-Sat 29 May

Press night: Tue 20 Apr 2027

Fuelled by desire, repressed by expectations, caged by society - Julie is desperate to break free.

Stumbling into the kitchen on the night of her 21st birthday party, Julie seeks out her father's employees John and Christine. As one room becomes a battlefield of class and sexual politics, a reckless flirtation becomes a merciless contest sending all three people hurtling towards destruction.

Director Rebecca Frecknall brings her acclaimed contemporary adaptation of August Strindberg's Miss Julie to the Old Vic in her first production as Associate Director. Following its world premiere at Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, this compelling thriller of lust and ruin stars Milly Alcock in the title role.

Adapted and directed by Rebecca Frecknall, Set by Chloe Lamford, Costume by An D'Huys, Lighting by Jack Knowles, Sound by George Dennis, Casting by Amy Ball CDG, Intimacy by Ingrid Mackinnon and Fights by Sam Lyon-Behan. Further creative team to be announced.

Assassins

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by John Weidman

An Old Vic Production

Tue 15 Jun-Sat 21 Aug

Press night: Thu 01 Jul 2027

Roll up! Roll up! And take a ride at the fun-est fair in town. Scream if you want to go faster. Grab a gun! Get the girl! Start a revolution!

Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Tony Award-winning musical, directed by Rupert Goold, assembles some of the misfits who have attempted to assassinate the President and asks why so many people throughout American history have sought to give violence a voice.

With Set by Chloe Lamford and Casting by Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG, the full creative team is to be announced.

Kohlhaas

By Marco Baliani and Remo Rostagno - translated by Omar Elerian

A Brighton Festival production in association with the Old Vic

Fri 27 Aug-Sat 04 Sep

Press night: Tue 31 Aug 2027

When a nobleman wrongfully seizes two of Michael Kohlhaas' horses, he begins a quest for justice that sees him take on the political establishment, with violent and far-reaching consequences.

An epic and resonant adaptation by Marco Baliani and Remo Rostagno of the Heinrich von Kleist 1810 novella, Kohlhaas reunites Arinzé Kene with director Omar Elerian following their Olivier-nominated hit Misty. Originally produced by Brighton Festival to critical acclaim, this new one man show explores the cost of protest, resistance and speaking truth to power.

Directed by Omar Elerian, Lighting and Smoke Effects by Jackie Shemesh, Set and Costume by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, Sound by Dan Pollard and Matthew Herbert and Composition by Matthew Herbert.



Photo Credit: Nadav Kander. Images available to

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