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ATTENTION is a new piece of theatre created by us, Georgia Bruce and Jules Head. It is, at its heart, a queer love story, about the effort and sweat required to make love work. It’s also an experiment in liveness. We wanted to see if we could make theatre that felt as live as a game of sport. So choice is built into the structure of the play; each night our actors Bláithín and Norah will choose what scenes they play, when and how to play them. So, what you see one night will never be the same as what you see the next. You could come back and watch again and again and again, and you would never see the same play twice.

Somewhere towards the end of 2023, the two of us met in Victoria Park. Jules had some theories about how it might be possible to give actors some agency over how they navigate through a script. They also had quite a lot of thoughts about Lucozade and how that might be relevant, but that turned out to be less useful than the other stuff. A couple of months later, the team assembled to test our theories about text and Lucozade for a week. The result was immediate and electric.

ATTENTION

Photo Credit: Finn Harney and Luke McCormack

Norah and Bláithín were navigating their way through the text, skipping, repeating, fast forwarding or jumping about within a scene in a way generating remarkable new meaning. We realised that to facilitate the possibility of anything happening, there probably also had to be a foundation of certainty, a bed of structure, which the actors could leave and return to. So, G wrote that part. And then wrote more. And by the end of the week, we had a first draft of the play.

Over the next couple of years, we took some wild swings and misses as we wrestled to refine the form. Once, the two of us went into our rehearsal room before the start of the day, armed with more LX tape than any two people should ever be allowed. Tape, we thought, would be the answer. Tape would keep us safe. So, we taped markings onto every inch of surface we could find, on the floor, up the walls, different colours for different zones, fashioning what we thought would look like the markings of a cool new sport. Tape, it turns out, was not the answer. When we stood back to admire our work, we swiftly realised that it looked less like the markings of two people that had arrived in the room that morning than it did of two people who’d been locked in that room for several years.

Artwork for ATTENTION

But Tapegate was a symptom of what has been a major focus for us in the development of ATTENTION. This show has always been a balancing act between anarchy and order, and we realised early on that all that freedom, all that uncertainty, would require a bed of certainty, of structure, to keep it from falling apart. So, there are rules that hold it all in place. One major realisation was that we were already asking an awful lot of our actors without also demanding that they come up with their own text. So, everything they say is something that G has written, but they can choose which scenes to perform and which to omit, and they can repeat lines or chunks of text ad infinitum, if they so wish.

Sometimes we feel a little guilty for demanding our actors to be so outrageously nimble and brave. We’re asking them to be OK with that fact that the scenes can go in completely unexpected directions, to simply give themselves over to that. But then we remember how good they are at it and we don’t feel guilty at all. They are magic. Like athletes. Or fit lesbian wizards.

ATTENTION

Photo Credit: Finn Harney and Luke McCormack

So we have, in a way, stumbled upon a new way of staging plays. But the specific form of this play has emerged from its story. ATTENTION is a play about queer love, about how queer people have resisted any attempt to value any one version of romantic love as higher than any others. So it is by its nature, about choice, about allowing ourselves to choose what version of relationship works best for us and resisting any impulse to have conform. The upshot of all that choice, however, is all that choice. Is there a safety in having the choice taken away from us? In having the script delivered to us, and committing to what we’re told will be a reliable route to success?

Which to say, this specific model we’ve landed on for ATTENTION might not be applicable to other productions. But, also, the day that Jules Head looks at a script and says, ‘Great. We’ll just say the words and do the play as it is on the page,’ will quite simply never come. So who knows where we’ll end up next.

ATTENTION is at the Bush Theatre, Studio from 19 November – 23 December

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