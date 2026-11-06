Guest Post: 'Stories Are Fundamental To Us As Humans': Writer Stephanie Greenwood On Her New Play, RELATIVE MOTION

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In 2018, I was on a train leaving a (now) ex-boyfriend’s house. I was looking out of the window in tears (a far too common occurrence at that stage) watching the houses go by. I felt like my world was crumbling and I was just spinning by everyone else at speed. I grabbed a pen and wrote a short story about this feeling based on the idea of relative motion: the idea that you are only still or moving relative to something else. That’s when Sam and Paul slowly started tiptoeing around my brain.

Sean Hart as Paul and Stephanie Greenwood as Sam in rehearsal

The initial idea was to write about a relationship told from two different perspectives. As I started writing, however, a different story emerged. A friend told me that he didn’t think I was writing the play that the play itself wanted to be. I was not writing about a relationship from two balanced perspectives; I was telling a very specific story from one character’s point of view. Once I accepted that, I could finally start writing the play emerging in front of me, rather than the one I’d originally imagined.

I moved to France when I was 10 years old, and I did not speak a word of French. Everything was so turbulent and confusing, but at school maths stayed the same. I have loved maths ever since, and I think it is still how I often make sense of the world. So perhaps it is unsurprising that I went from frames of reference to Newton's laws of motion. The first law is about how an object will stay as it is (inertia) unless something happens to it. Newton’s second law is force equals mass times acceleration. And I got a bit stuck. Why did that matter? How could it matter? Understanding the forces acting on an object can help you map out its trajectory. That was my “aha!” moment.

Stephanie Greenwood as Sam in rehearsal

Sam is not aware of all the forces; she thinks her relationship is headed in one direction; she’s mapped out the trajectory. And then, suddenly, it changes. Newton’s third law describes the equal and opposite forces that two objects exert on each other. However, this law is often referenced incorrectly outside of science to describe the consequences of an action. I initially explored how Sam and Paul affect one another, but I became more interested in the misinterpretation of this law and the limits of the analogy itself. What happens when the character can no longer use her way of seeing the world to interpret what is happening to her?

One of my favourite things about writing for theatre is that you eventually stop creating alone. Through several developments, actors and collaborators have challenged my assumptions about these characters. The audience needed to fall in love with Sam and Paul before they began to question their relationship. What were their quirks? What would they look for? What would surprise them? To me, what is so scary about relationships involving coercive control is that the love can feel really big and really special. I think it is so key that you believe in them as a couple and you see the sparks fly: we need to see and experience that joy. I am a big romantic at heart, so I actually really enjoyed writing these scenes.

Sean Hart as Paul and Stephanie Greenwood as Sam in rehearsal

What convinced me to keep working on this play was the response I got from early drafts. Every single woman who read a draft recognised their own or a close friend’s experience in this relationship. It felt like a very relevant story to be telling and not one that I have seen on stage in this way. I love stories and have dedicated my life to them because I think they are fundamental to us, as humans. What are we if not a collection of stories: stories we tell each other, stories we tell ourselves, stories others tell of us. There is a power to the stories we choose to tell and the way we choose to tell them.

Relative Motion will run at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 11 November – 5 December

Rehearsal Photo Credits: Simon Annand

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