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At Christmas, we are surrounded by familiar stories. It is the time of year when theatres return to the tales that have transcended generations, cultures and traditions. From Cinderella and A Christmas Carol to the much-loved classic The Wind in the Willows, audiences come looking for the comfort and magic of stories they know and love. But how do you take one of these familiar tales and make it feel fresh, vital and exciting for a modern audience?

I remember receiving Rob Evans's adaptation of The Wind in the Willows and finding it incredibly moving. He had made a decision to tell a story about reflection, friendship and grief, which, for me, struck a particularly strong chord at Christmas. It is ultimately a story about finding friendship and love beyond the boundaries of traditional family structures. Mole, Ratty, Toad and Badger shouldn't really be friends. They are all wildly different characters, with very different outlooks on life, and yet somehow they find one another. Centuries later, we are still celebrating their extraordinary escapades in the Wild Wood and beyond.

This adaptation gives us a different perspective. We meet Mole in later life, having lost his partner, Ratty. He is alone at Christmas until an encounter with an eager young mouse, curious to discover his connection to the famous Toad and Badger, encourages him to travel back to the moment they all first met and spent their first Christmas together. What I love about this approach is that audiences can enjoy everything they know and love about the original story, while being offered something new: the chance to see this extraordinary friendship grow, change and ultimately endure across a lifetime. It becomes a story not just about the excitement of discovering friendship, but about the memories we carry with us and the importance of passing those stories on.

Artwork for the show

That idea of storytelling across generations is also particularly relevant because we have a cast of 24 young performers from the wonderful Rose Theatre Young Company as part of the production. Having worked with this talented Youth Company for a second year, following last year's Cinderella, I continue to be amazed by the talent, imagination and sheer enthusiasm of these young people. From our first conversations about the design inspirations with designer Bretta Gerecke (David Hockney!) to hearing the first notes of John Biddle's wonderful music, and then seeing them throw themselves into Shay Barclay's fabulous choreography, it has been an absolute joy to watch the production take shape.

What they bring to the stage is so much more than performance. There is an energy, curiosity and sense of possibility that is infectious. They remind us of the wonder of discovering a story for the first time. I love those moments in rehearsal when you give them a new role or an idea that brings them closer to the story and their eyes light up. I often think, 'I wish all my ideas as a director got the same response!' Also, in a production so concerned with memory and looking back, their presence is particularly meaningful. They are not simply playing younger versions of characters; they represent the next generation of storytellers, carrying these friendships and adventures forward. What is this little mouse going to do with the story now? How will they retell it? Their relationship with the older characters becomes a reflection of the relationship between the generations themselves.

All of this is a constant reminder of just how important these experiences are for young people. At a time when opportunities for drama in schools are increasingly limited, youth theatres and projects like this are vital. I would not be working in theatre today had I not travelled by train from Fife to Edinburgh every Tuesday evening to be part of the Lyceum Youth Theatre. It changed my life. It opened up a world I hadn't previously thought possible and allowed me to imagine a future in the arts, despite having no family connections to the industry.

And I wasn't the only one. I have recently been auditioning in Scotland for my upcoming production of Absent Friends at Pitlochry Festival Theatre and have had the wonderful experience of finding myself back in the room with several people who were also members of my youth theatre. We happily reminisced about those Tuesday evenings and, quite proudly, agreed that none of us would be sitting in that room today had it not been for that experience.

I think that's the real magic of youth theatre. It isn't just about learning lines, singing songs or performing on a stage. It's about belonging to something, discovering what you're capable of, making friendships and finding a confidence that can stay with you for the rest of your life.

The Wind In The Willows runs at the Rose Theatre until 3 January

Main Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

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