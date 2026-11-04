Guest Cast Set For DICK WHITTINGTON: ADULTS ONLY at King's Head Theatre

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The King's Head Theatre has announced the series of guest stars, each appearing for one night only in this year's adult pantomime, Dick Whittington: Adults Only running 26 November 2026 – 2 January 2027.

Guest stars announced today are Sooz Kempner 26 Nov (Variety Award winner at the Funny Women Awards), Kate Butch 27 Nov - PRESS NIGHT (RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Wuthering Shites), Danielle Steers 28 Nov (SIX, Hot Mess), Ginger Johnson 3 Dec (RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Angels of the North), Adam All 5 Dec (Pink News' Drag Artist of the Year), Lauren Samuels 11 Dec (The Last Ship, Wicked), Don One 16 Dec (Late Night Lycett, Death Drop the Play), Rodney Vubya 27 Dec (Titanique, Frozen), Vikki Stone 30 Dec (Hey Duggee, #ZoologicalSociety musical), and Rufus Hound 2 Jan (The Other Side of Murder, The Mesmerist). More guest stars to be announced soon.

Previously announced cast (performing every night) Joseph Vella takes the title role, Patricia Wilkins plays 'Alice Fitzgerald', Sé Carr, also known as drag king Jamie Fuxx, as 'Ding-Dong/Elvis Pawsley', and Ash Weir as 'Anne Semble' and understudy, joining previously announced RuPaul's Drag Race UK favourites Victoria Scone as 'Dragpuss' and River Medway, making her King's Head Theatre debut as 'Queen Rat'.

Joining Pollard on the creative team are NICKY BUNCH as Set and Costume Designer, Elize Layton as Choreographer, George W. Parris as Musical Supervisor and Musical Director, Alex Lewer as Lighting Designer, Anna Short as Sound Designer and Robin Lill as Costume Supervisor. General Management is provided by James Quaife for Luminous Entertainment Group.

Written and directed by Andrew Pollard, winner of Best Writer at the 2026 UK Pantomime Awards, Dick Whittington and His Cat runs from 22 November 2026 – 3 January 2027, alongside its strictly grown-up counterpart, Dick Whittington: Adults Only, from 26 November 2026 – 2 January 2027. Press performances take place on Friday 27 November at 7pm for Dick Whittington: Adults Only and Sunday 29 November at 1pm for Dick Whittington and His Cat.

Alongside the family production, King's Head Theatre will once again present a separate adults-only version of the show. Building on the popularity of previous late-night pantomime performances, Dick Whittington: Adults Only will offer a naughtier take on the traditional story from 26 November 2026 – 2 January 2027. Last year, the theatre expanded its Adults Only performances in response to audience demand.

Andrew Pollard said, “The adult panto, this year, promises to be better - and naughtier - than ever, featuring in the main cast, not only two amazing drag queens but also a drag king! Add our special guest stars into this mix - headline entertainers from the worlds of drag and the west end - and you're in for a festive feast of filthy fun! Oh, yes, you are!”

King's Head Theatre will also continue its commitment to making pantomime accessible to children and families across its local community through its Golden Bells Pay It Forward scheme, raising funds to provide free tickets to those who might otherwise be unable to attend.

The theatre continues its partnership with the Mayor of Islington's 11 by 11 scheme, which aims to ensure every child experiences at least eleven free cultural activities by the age of eleven. Over the past two years, more than 2,250 schoolchildren have attended King's Head Theatre for free.

Amber Massie-Blomfield and James Quaife said, “This season, panto goes gloriously grown-up, with musical theatre favourites and drag royalty sharing the stage, serving sharp with, big voices, and a fabulously cheeky twist on a classic tradition. We are delighted to welcome guests stars to the adult panto this Christmas season so make sure you don't miss out and book your tickets now”

“Alongside the Golden Bells Ticket Scheme, our Pay What You Can performances and £15 tickets are part of our wider commitment to keeping the King's Head accessible. At a time when family budgets are under real pressure, it feels more important than ever that a trip to the theatre can remain part of Christmas for families across Islington and beyond.”

As part of this wider commitment, both productions will also have Pay What You Can performances, with tickets from £15 available throughout the runs.

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