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Geri Allen (Oh Mary!, Operation Mincemeat) will appear live on stage in the five-year celebration run of viral fringe cult hit Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story at the King's Head Theatre 19th - 31st January 2027.

Celebrating five years of performances, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story returns to the King's Head Theatre for January 2027. Making a special appearance live onstage for the first time, the West End's Geri Allen (Oh Mary!, Trafalgar Theatre, Operation Mincemeat, Fortune Theatre) returns to the role of Queen Elizabeth II after featuring as a digital cameo for the past four years of the show.

In a deliberately absurdist and fiercely queer theatrical reimagining, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story brings the People's Princess back to life straight from heaven to narrate her own extraordinary tale with irreverence, warmth, and high-energy camp. Blending live drag performance, puppetry, multimedia projections, and guest digital appearances from stars including Rob Madge as Mother Teresa and Jeanna de Waal, the production constructs an uproarious, loving celebration of a cultural icon rather than a reverent biographical portrait. Inviting the audience to step right into the royal drama, the creators of acclaimed hits how to live a jellicle life and Gwyneth Goes Skiing deliver a performance that is both a technical feat of lo-fi craft and a joyous, riotous celebration of pop-culture history.

As part of their five-year celebration of Diana, Awkward Prods will bring back their first original show how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'Cats' for two nights only on the 28th – 29th January, and will present a post-show Q&A with Geri Allen on 21st January.

Linus Karp said, “We opened Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story in a small shipping container disguised as a theatre in 2022. Little did we know how that show would change our lives, take us across the world and sell out Off-Broadway in New York City. I can't believe Diana is turning five, and there's no better way to mark the run than to get to bring the show back to London and the beautiful Kings Head Theatre and perform the show alongside my Queen - Geri Allen.”

Performer Geri Allen said, “After being a vision on screen for this show for four years, I felt it was about time to get stuck into the live action...plus I've had a lot of work done and it was easier than re-recording the footage.”

Awkward Prods is a theatre company founded by queer immigrant Linus Karp and his gay lover Joseph Martin. They specialise in riotous, pop-culture-infused comedies that blend camp, original music, and high-energy audience participation, turning every audience member into an active part of the performance. Beginning with their debut show how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'cats', Awkward Prods has built an international cult following. Their body of work includes the global touring sensation Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, the viral hit Gwyneth Goes Skiing (featuring original music by Leland and digital cameos from Darren Criss, Cat Cohen, and Trixie Mattel), the star-studded holiday comedy The (Very Gay) Christmas Prince (previously titled The Fit Prince (who gets switched on the square in the frosty castle the night before (insert public holiday here))), and their latest solo effort, Linus Karp Was Hit With An Umbrella. Their productions have sold out venues across the UK, Edinburgh Fringe, and Off-Broadway at NYC's SoHo Playhouse.

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