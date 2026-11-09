Gecko to Return to Sadler's Wells East With KĪN for 25th Anniversary

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Physical theatre company Gecko will return to Sadler's Wells East this January with Ķīn as part of MimeLondon 2027, a piece that captures the humanity of migration and how we hold, reinvent or erase our identities to survive in a foreign land. Performances will run Wednesday 20 January – Saturday 23 January 2026.

The production is inspired by the lived experiences of Gecko's international ensemble, led by Artistic Director Amit Lahav who is the grandson of refugees who fled persecution in the early 1900s. Over 90 years later, Lahav's work asks what we carry with us, what we leave behind and what is the cost of becoming someone new. A myriad of cultures are represented through the eight performers, interweaving their experiences of migration through physical theatre, music and dance.

Sound and music are central to every Gecko production, with composer Dave Price creating original scores for the company since its beginnings – and he again creates a soundscape for Ķīn. Price is joined in the creative team by set and Costume Designer Rhys Jarman, lighting designer Chris Swain, and sound designer Mark Melville.

Ķīn, commissioned by The National Theatre, originally premiered in 2022 in Manchester, going on to tour regionally in the rest of 2022 and into 2023 and culminating in a run at The National Theatre in January 2024.

Gecko made their Sadler's Wells East debut in January 2026 with a sell-out run of The Wedding, which questioned societal contracts in a dystopian world. They are excited to return with Ķīn for the production's first performances since 2024.

On returning to Sadler's Wells East with Ķīn, Gecko's Artistic Director Amit Lahav said: 'We are delighted to return to Sadler's Wells East following the extraordinary response to The Wedding earlier this year, this time with our eighth production, Ķīn.

The piece grew out of our ensemble's personal stories of migration and my own family's history of fleeing persecution. At its heart, Ķīn explores our deep human need to belong, the courage it takes to begin again, and the extraordinary resilience of people forced to leave their homes behind.

Almost three years since we last performed Ķīn at The National Theatre, the questions at the heart of the show feel more urgent than ever. At a time when conversations around migration and identity are increasingly polarised, we hope Ķīn offers audiences an opportunity to experience something beyond those divisions — to recognise ourselves in the lives of others, and to rediscover our capacity for empathy.”

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming