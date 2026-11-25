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Francesca Moody Productions, in association with MILKE, has announced an extension for Garry Starr: Classic Penguins at The Other Palace. The production will now run through January 10, 2027. Tickets are on sale now.

Created and performed by Damien Warren-Smith, Classic Penguins follows Garry Starr on a mission to save books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written, mostly naked and wearing flippers.

Combining physical comedy, clowning, and improvisation, the show takes audiences through some of literature’s best-known works, from The Little Prince to Moby-Dick.

The production won Most Outstanding Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Best Comedy at both Adelaide Fringe and Perth Fringe World. It has also enjoyed sold-out engagements at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, London's Garrick Theatre and Arts Theatre, and Studio Seaview in New York.

Warren-Smith trained at Actors Centre Australia in Sydney, École Philippe Gaulier in Paris, and Atelier des Mimes in Berlin. His previous solo shows include Garry Starr Performs Everything and Greece Lightning, both of which earned recognition on the international comedy festival circuit.

Classic Penguins is directed by Cal McCrystal, with design by takis, lighting by Lily Dawford, and production management by JBPM.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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