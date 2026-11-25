"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Fulltone Orchestra to Bring THE NUTCRACKER SUITE and Christmas Favourites to Marlborough
The afternoon concert features a 50-piece orchestra alongside vocalists Gareth Dafydd Morris and Jemma Brown.
The Fulltone Orchestra will return to Marlborough College Memorial Hall on Sunday 20th December for an afternoon of orchestral music, melodies and Christmas songs.
The concert opens with Tchaikovsky's enchanting Nutcracker Suite, narrated with a delightful story by Chris Sweeney, bringing to life the sparkling colours and unforgettable melodies of one of classical music's best-loved Christmas works.
The second half is packed with festive favourites, from Leroy Anderson's exuberant A Christmas Festival and the romantic sounds of Love Actually to Jester Hairston's joyful carol Mary's Boy Child and Schubert's serene Ave Maria.
The programme continues with Joni Mitchell's poignant River and Meredith Willson's nostalgic It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. Solo performances and a duet of The Prayer complete the programme, along with Walking in the Air from The Snowman, performed by local youngster Annie Coleman.
Under the baton of Musical Director and Conductor Anthony Brown, the 50-strong ensemble of musicians from across the South West will be joined by two soloists:Gareth Dafydd Morris, tenor with Welsh National Opera; and Jemma Brown, a soloist with the orchestra.
Anthony Brown said, "We are delighted to be returning to the stunning Marlborough College Memorial Hall, a venue that always produces such a rich and glorious orchestral sound. This afternoon is packed with festive favourites, perfect to entertain the young and old and bring the region together for a wonderful celebration of Christmas."
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode