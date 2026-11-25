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The Fulltone Orchestra will return to Marlborough College Memorial Hall on Sunday 20th December for an afternoon of orchestral music, melodies and Christmas songs.

The concert opens with Tchaikovsky's enchanting Nutcracker Suite, narrated with a delightful story by Chris Sweeney, bringing to life the sparkling colours and unforgettable melodies of one of classical music's best-loved Christmas works.

The second half is packed with festive favourites, from Leroy Anderson's exuberant A Christmas Festival and the romantic sounds of Love Actually to Jester Hairston's joyful carol Mary's Boy Child and Schubert's serene Ave Maria.

The programme continues with Joni Mitchell's poignant River and Meredith Willson's nostalgic It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. Solo performances and a duet of The Prayer complete the programme, along with Walking in the Air from The Snowman, performed by local youngster Annie Coleman.

Under the baton of Musical Director and Conductor Anthony Brown, the 50-strong ensemble of musicians from across the South West will be joined by two soloists:Gareth Dafydd Morris, tenor with Welsh National Opera; and Jemma Brown, a soloist with the orchestra.

Anthony Brown said, "We are delighted to be returning to the stunning Marlborough College Memorial Hall, a venue that always produces such a rich and glorious orchestral sound. This afternoon is packed with festive favourites, perfect to entertain the young and old and bring the region together for a wonderful celebration of Christmas."

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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