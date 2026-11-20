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The full cast has been set for The Popinjay Cavalier, the new swashbuckling comedy written and directed by Quentin Tarantino.

Joining the previously announced Sacha Baron Cohen is Harry Hadden-Paton, Mark Hadfield, Nigel Lindsay, Kat Ronney and musician Anna Phoebe. Completing the cast are George Blagden, Isis Cass-Clunie, Bryony Corrigan, Gavin Dunn, Ellis Elijah, James Gill, Chris Gordon, James Grimstone, Florence Guy, Shane Hampden, Tom Kelsey, Stephen Louis, Eoin McKenna, Sam Newton, Emily Odunsi, Jaden Oshenye, Sebastian Parker, Claire Price, Alfie Sherwood, Seb Slade, Hadley Smith, Jason Thorpe, John Vernon, Kai Virgo and Amber Weston.

The production opens at The Phoenix Theatre in London's West End on 18 March 2027, with previews from 23 February. Also announced today is a booking extension, now booking until 12 September 2027. Tickets are from £30, with over 10,500 newly released tickets at £55 and under.

Set in 1830s Europe, The Popinjay Cavalier is a rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise - a sweeping celebration of theatre and its heightened romance. Told with Tarantino's signature style and unmistakable wit, it is inspired by the classic swashbuckler genre of old Hollywood, including the writings of George Bruce, Ernst Vajda and Jesse Lasky Jr.

The creative team joining Tarantino include - Scenic and Costume Design by Tom Pye; with Lighting Design by Natasha Chivers; Sound Design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound; Fight Direction by Philip d'Orleans; Action Co-ordination by Sam Lyon-Behan; Music by Tim Phillips; Casting by Jim Carnahan and Alexandre Bleu, CSA; and Associate Direction by Jack Bradfield.

Biographies

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of his generation. He made his directorial debut in 1992 with Reservoir Dogs, and then co-wrote, directed and starred in one of his most beloved films, Pulp Fiction, which won his first Oscar for Best Screenplay. Following the highly acclaimed films Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, and Death Proof, Tarantino then released his World War II epic, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained (which won his second Oscar for Best Screenplay), and The Hateful Eight. Tarantino's most recent film, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, was nominated for five Golden Globes, ten BAFTAs, and ten Oscars. Tarantino released his first novel, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in 2021 - it has been published in 31 languages and became an instant number one on The New York Times Best Seller Lists. In 2022 Tarantino published his highly acclaimed follow-up, Cinema Speculation which also debuted on The New York Times Best Seller List.

A three-time Academy Award-nominated actor and screenwriter, Sacha Baron Cohen is an iconic actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer, and director. Best known for his creation and portrayal of legendary characters Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev, Brüno Gehard, Admiral General Aladeen and Erran Morad, Baron Cohen has also acted in Adam McKay's Talladega Nights, Tom Hooper's Les Misérables, Tim Burton's Sweeney Todd and Martin Scorsese's Hugo. Baron Cohen's television work has earned him two BAFTA Television Awards for Da Ali G Show, winning Best Comedy and Best Comedy Performance in 2001. He has also received six Primetime Emmy nominations for Da Ali G Show across 2003 and 2005, recognizing his work as a writer and executive producer, and three Emmy nominations for Who Is America? in 2019, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series. Baron Cohen starred in Alfonso Cuarón's Apple TV+ series Disclaimer opposite Cate Blanchett. In 2026, he starred opposite Rosamund Pike in Netflix's Ladies First, a No 1. film on Netflix worldwide and appeared in Prime Video's No 1. film Balls Up. In 2020, he wowed audiences and critics alike with his work in two timely films: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, for which he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and won two Golden Globe Awards, making Baron Cohen the first person in Golden Globes history to win two awards for the same film character after having previously won for his lead performance in the original Borat in 2007; and Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of The Chicago 7, for which he received Academy Award, Golden Globe and SAG nominations for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of legendary activist Abbie Hoffman. Most recently, Baron Cohen made his feature directorial debut with Amazon MGM Studios' No. 1 film Ali G: Who Iz I?, returning as his famed character Ali G.

Harry Hadden-Paton plays General Rudolfo Gurko. His theatre credits include Here We Are (National Theatre), My Fair Lady (London Coliseum, Lincoln Center Theatre – Theatre World Award, Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical, Grammy nomination for Best Theatre album), Flying over Sunset (Lincoln Center Theatre), Fracked! (UK tour), The Pride (Trafalgar Studios), The Changeling (Young Vic), She Stoops to Conquer (National Theatre), No Naughty Bits (Hampstead Theatre), Flarepath (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Prince of Homburg (Donmar Warehouse), Posh (Royal Court Theatre), The Rivals (Southwark Playhouse), The Real Thing (The Tabard Theatre), The Importance of Being Earnest (Vaudeville Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath, UK tour), Romeo and Juliet (Battersea Arts Centre), Scenes From an Execution (Hackney Empire), Private Lives (Geneva tour), The Ignatius Trail (Edinburgh Fringe) and The Shelter (Edinburgh Fringe). His television credits include, The Westies, Maya, Industry, The Blacklist, Versailles, The Crown - Screen Actors Guild Award, Wallander: The Sleeping Beauty, Downton Abbey (as series regular Bertie Pelham - Screen Actors Guild Award), Granchester, Walter, Drifters, Silk, Richard II, Waking the Dead, The Amazing Mrs. Pritchard and Hotel Babylon; and for film, The Housekeeper, The Man Who Stole Portugal, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Twisters, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Downton Abbey, The Little Stranger, About Time, Having You, The Deep Blue Sea, In the Loop, La Vie En Rose and the upcoming Ringo Starr Biopic.

Mark Hadfield plays Dexter. His theatre credits include Death on the Nile (Lowry), Dr Strangelove (Noël Coward Theatre), Accidental Death of an Anarchist (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Cymbeline, Tamburlaine, The Canterbury Tales, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, The Talk of the City, The Seagull, Twelfth Night, Love's Labour's Lost, Hamlet, A Midsummer Night's Dream (RSC), Notes from a Small Island (Watermill Theatre), DMITRY (Marylebone Theatre), Sydney and the Old Girl (Park Theatre), The Tempest, Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell Vanya and Masha and Sonya and Spike, Man and Superman, Don Juan (Theatre Royal Bath), The Weatherman (Park Theatre), Pinocchio, Thérèse Raquin, The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other (National Theatre), Road (Royal Court Theatre), The Libertine (Theatre Royal Haymarket, Theatre Royal Bath), Richard III (Almeida Theatre), The Painkiller (Garrick Theatre), The Meeting, Matchbox Theatre (Hampstead Theatre), Made In Dagenham (Adelphi Theatre), Jeeves and Wooster: Perfect Nonsense (Duke of York's Theatre), Singing in the Rain (Palace Theatre), Uncle Vanya (Vaudeville Theatre), A Christmas Carol (Nuffield Theatre), Peter Pan, The 39 Steps (West Yorkshire Playhouse), The Lion King (Lyceum Theatre), Donkey's Years (UK tour), The Duchess of Malfi, Volpone (Greenwich Theatre), Into the Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), and Rookery Nook and Talent (Menier Chocolate Factory). His television includes Outlander, Maigret, From the Cradle to the Grave, Trollied, Wallander, The Wyvern Mystery, People Like Us, The Vice and Headless; and for film, Belfast, Football Monologues, Girls Night Out, May Shelley's Frankenstein, In the Bleak Midwinter, Felicia's Journey, A c*ckand Bull Story and Hamlet.

Nigel Lindsay plays Robespierre du Maurier. His theatre credits include Christmas Day, The Homecoming, Awake and Sing, Romance, The Earthly Paradise, The Tower (Almeida Theatre), Emma (Rose Theatre, Kingston), Kiss Me Kate (Barbican Theatre), An Enemy of the People, Under the Blue Sky (Duke of York's Theatre), Farewell Mister Haffmann (Theatre Royal Bath), The Lehman Trilogy (Gillian Lynne Theatre), Woman in Mind (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Trials, The Same Deep Water As Me, Morphic Resonance (Donmar Warehouse), Faith Healer (Abbey Theatre Dublin), God of Carnage (Theatre Royal Bath), Harrogate, Sucker Punch, The Woman Before, King Lear (Royal Court Theatre), Guys and Dolls (Phoenix Theatre), Bull (Young Vic), Speed-the-Plow, Push Up (Playhouse Theatre), A Small Family Business, The Pillowman (National Theatre), Richard II (RSC), Shrek the Musical (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Broken Glass (Tricycle Theatre), Guys and Dolls (Picadilly Theatre), The Tempest (The Old Vic), World Music (Sheffield Theatres), Bedroom Farce (Aldwych Theatre), The Real Thing (Donmar Warehouse, Albery Theatre and Ethel Barrymore Theatre), London Cuckolds, Blue Remembered Hills (National Theatre), Dealer's Choice (National Theatre, Vaudeville Theatre), and Anna Karenina (UK tour). His television credits include, Bill's Included, The Capture, Maigret, The Hack, Mobland, Kidnapped, This Time With Alan Partridge, The Salisbury Poisonings, Tin Star, Magnum PI, Plebs, The Last Kingdom, No Offence, Safe, Innocent, White Gold, Unforgotten, White Gold, Victoria, Death in Paradise, The Devil You Know, You, Me and the Apocalypse, Foyle's War, Gifted, Poirot: The Labours of Hercules, The Tunnel, Best of Men, George Gently, Midmorning Matters with Alan Partridge, The Fear, Spooks, Silent Witness, Waking the Dead, Jam and Jerusalem, Rome, The Relief of Belsen, OK Corral, All About George, Frances Tuesday, Murphy's Law, New Tricks, Tunnel of Love, My Family, I'm Alan Partridge, The Armando Lannucci Show, Harbour Lights, Too Much Sun, Brass Eye, Déjà vu, Few Short Journeys of the Heart, A Dance to the Music of Time, Bye Bye Baby, Dressing for Breakfast and Between the Lines; and for film, Six Minutes to Midnight, Dead in a Week: Or your Money Back, Access All Areas, Alan Patridge: Alpha Papa, Breakfast with Jonny Wilkinson, Four Lions, First Night, Jelly Roll, On a Clear Day, Blackball, Mike Bassett: England Manager and Rogue Trader.

Kat Ronney plays Grand Duchess Zona of Lichtenburg. Her theatre credits include Titanique (Criterion Theatre), Hex (National Theatre) and Hamlet (National Theatre). Her television Credits Include, Reputation, Dinosaur, Karen Pirie, Royal Mob, Unfair, Rebel Cheer Squad and McDonald and Dodds; and for film, Finding Emily.

Anna Phoebe is a composer, producer, performer and broadcaster whose work sits at the intersection of classical, electronic, and experimental music. She has released multiple solo albums including Sea Souls (2021), Divergence (2025), and her new album, Byzantium, will be released in 2027. She has shared the stage with multi-platinum selling artists including Roxy Music, AVAWAVES, Oi Va Voi, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and Jethro Tull. She recently featured alongside Anna Calvi, Jarvis Cocker, Rufus Wainwright, Beth Orton, Ed Harcourt and others for a performance to celebrate the release of Broken English, a film about Marianne Faithfull. Since 2023, she has been collaborating with DJ Mary Anne Hobbs - their performances have included the TATE Britain's re-launch in 2023, BBC 6 Music Festival in 2024, Manchester International Festival, and Glastonbury in 2025. As a composer for screen, her credits include The Buccaneers, Surviving Dad, Savage Waters, Wear the Rose, Belittled, Ivanko's Childhood, and Harriet and the Matches. As a violinist she has worked with award winning composer Martin Phipps on Peaky Blinders, War and Peace, and Black Mirror. Her albums and scores have featured across Apple TV+, Channel 4, Netflix, ITV and the BBC, and have been championed by BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio 3 and KEXP. Anna co-hosts BBC Radio 4's Add to Playlist with Jeffrey Boakye, which reaches an audience of around a million weekly listeners. She is a Senator for the Ivors Academy, sits on the Ethics and Awards Committees, and is an ambassador for Young Voices.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 12% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 11% 3 National Theatre 11% 4 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 8% 5 Bridge Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 2 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 13% 3 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 12% 4 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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Related Stories 1 Quentin Tarantino’s THE POPINJAY CAVALIER, Starring Sacha Baron Cohen Sets West End Dates and Theater

The theatre and dates have been announced for Quentin Tarantino’s debut play, The Popinjay Cavalier, which will star Sacha Baron Cohen in London. Learn more here.