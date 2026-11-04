Full Cast Set For THE CHOIR OF MAN London Return at The Arts at Marble Arch

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The full cast has been set for The Choir Of Man's return to London this Christmas. Following its first ever UK & Ireland Tour, the musical will open at The Arts at Marble Arch on Thursday 10 December 2026, playing until Sunday 14 February 2027, with a press night on Wednesday 16 December.

By the time The Jungle arrives in Marble Arch, The Choir Of Man will have travelled 5,544 miles across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, welcomed around 160,000 audience members and handed out an astonishing 6,048 free pints of beer. Along the way, the cast will have performed Bon Jovi's Livin' on a Prayer 252 times and sung the equivalent of 252,000 miles of The Proclaimers' I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) – enough to get them all the way to the Moon!

At the heart of this remarkable journey has been a company whose infectious energy, musical talent and camaraderie have won over audiences across the UK and Ireland. Now, the performers behind the show's hugely successful tour are preparing to reunite in London.

The cast will feature Gustav Melbardis as 'Maestro' (The Choir Of Man, NCL; Rent), Oluwalonimi (Nimi) Owoyemi as 'Poet' (The Second Woman, Young Vic; The Wind in the Willows, Shakespeare North Playhouse), Levi Tyrell Johnson as 'Hard Man' (The Choir Of Man, West End; Hamilton, UK & Ireland Tour), Ben Mabberley as 'Joker' (Calamity Jane, UK Tour; Blood Brothers, UK Tour), Rob Godfrey as 'Beast' (The Choir Of Man, West End and US Tour), Adam Hilton as 'Handyman' (The Choir Of Man, West End and international productions; Noiseboys, Edinburgh Fringe and Norwegian Prima), Joshua Lloyd as 'Barman' (Chicago and The Lion King, UK & Ireland Tours), Sam Walter as 'Romantic' (The Choir Of Man, West End; Kinky Boots, NCL) and Aaron Pottenger as 'Bore' (The Choir Of Man, NCL; Ragtime).

Completing the company as swings are Sam Ebenezer (The Choir Of Man, West End; The Mousetrap, West End), Jared Leathwood (The Choir Of Man, West End; Billionaire Boy, UK Tour), Niall Woodson (The Choir Of Man, West End; Frankie's Guys, UK Tour) and Lewis Dragisic (The Choir Of Man, West End; Twelfth Night, UK Tour).

Returning to the role of 'Handyman' is Adam Hilton, who first joined The Choir Of Man in 2021 and has since performed in the West End, across the US and at sea. In 2022, he became the show's Associate Choreographer and Movement Director, working on productions in London and internationally.

Nic Doodson, Creator and Director of The Choir Of Man, said, “What a year it's been for The Choir Of Man! Taking The Jungle on the road for the first time has been an extraordinary experience. We've visited places we've never played before, met some wonderful people and been reminded at every stop just how much the show resonates with audiences.

'I'm absolutely delighted that this brilliant company is coming to London for Christmas. There's something very special about this group of performers and the friendships they've forged on the road. I can't wait to see them bring that spirit to our new home at the Arts at Marble Arch. The festive beers are on us!'

Set in on-stage pub The Jungle, The Choir Of Man is the best trip to your local you'll ever have. Here, a cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and soulful storytelling.

Featuring hits from artists including Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns N' Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry, this uplifting celebration of community and friendship offers something for everyone – including free beer. It's feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment celebrating the power of music, friendship and finding your people.

The Choir Of Man's West End journey began at the Arts Theatre in October 2021. Across more than 1,000 performances, the show welcomed over 280,000 audience members and received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, before concluding its most recent West End run in January 2026.

Since its creation, The Choir Of Man has become an international stage sensation, playing three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House alongside multiple sold-out tours across the US and Europe.

The Choir Of Man's first ever UK & Ireland Tour opened at New Wimbledon Theatre in March 2026 and will conclude at Edinburgh Festival Theatre in December, following visits to more than 30 towns and cities.

The Choir Of Man is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by FREDDIE HUDDLESTON, monologues written by BEN NORRIS, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and co-scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Liam McDermott with Sten Severson as original sound designer, and casting by Debbie O'Brien.

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