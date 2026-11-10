Full Cast Set For Raymond Briggs' FATHER CHRISTMAS at Lyric Hammersmith and Belgrade Theatres

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced the full cast for the return of the beloved Raymond Briggs' Father Christmas, based on the book by Raymond Briggs, adapted by and co-produced with Olivier-Award nominated Pins and Needles and directed by Emma Earle. Raymond Briggs' Father Christmas will run in the Lyric Studio from 18 November - 27 December 2026. Tickets are on sale now at lyric.co.uk. The production is also touring to The Belgrade Theatre, from 3 - 27 December 2026.

Announced today, the Lyric Hammersmith cast includes Kate Adams, Stephen Chapman, Jack Howells Davies, David Monteith, Alejandra Bacelar Pereira and Amber-Rose Perry. The Belgrade Theatre cast will consist of Patrick Bridgman, Hazel Monaghan and Kat Johns Burke

The creative team includes Director Emma Earle, Associate Director Eva Sampson, Designer Zoe Squire, Puppet Director Annie Brooks, Music and Sound Designer Lucy Rivers, Puppet Designer Max Humphries, Lighting Designer George Ogilvie, Dramaturg Adam Peck, Musical Director Kate Adams. Stage Managers Elsie O'Rourke, Sarah Back and Sabrina Fiorini.

Raymond Briggs' Father Christmas is back for another brilliant year in 2026.

Join Santa as he awakes from a dream of sun, sea and sand only to find it is the busiest day of the year: Christmas Eve.

Watch as he prepares for his Christmas deliveries, feeds his reindeer and finally takes flight into the snowy night.

Back for another brilliant year, Christmas isn't Christmas without this Lyric family favourite, co-produced with the Olivier Award-nominated Pins & Needles Productions.

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, said: “I'm thrilled that family classic Raymond Briggs' Father Christmas is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary at the Lyric this year to brighten up our stages this festive season.'

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming