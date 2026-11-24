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The world premiere of Joey Contreras' musical In Pieces has announced the full cast for its run at The Other Palace. Martha Geelan will direct Ailsa Davidson (Titanique) as Sam, Elliott Evans (Back to the Future: The Musical) as Grey, Collette Guitart (Sylvia) as Alex, Natalie Kassanga (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) as River, Max Mirza (Clueless: The Musical) as Peter, and Jordan Walker (Diva! Live from Hell) as Charlie, with Sophia Duncan, Samuel Levene, Sameer Dhanjee and Rebecca Luter.

The production opens on 16 February, with previews from 6 February, and runs until 21 March 2027. Following the announcement of a five-week extension, the first two weeks of the production's run are now sold out.

Joining the previously announced Martha Geelan (Director), Sam Wilson Freeman (Choreographer), Brian Russell Carey (Music Supervisor and Co-Orchestrator), and completing the creative team, are Lauren Hopkinson (Musical Director), Lucy Osborne (Set Designer), Ryan Dawson Laight (Costume Designer), Olivier award winning Jessica Hung Han Yun and Lucy Adams (Lighting Designers), Tony and Olivier award nominated Dominic Bilkey (Sound Designer), Laura Dawn Pyatt (Associate Director and Choreographer), Niamh Kearney (Associate Costume Designer), James Anderton (Production Manager), Harry Blumenau CDG CSA (Casting Director), and Laura Seaborn (Casting Associate).

Following its sold-out staged concerts at The Other Palace and New York City's Joe's Pub in 2026, the musical has already amassed a large international audience, with its digital live-capture concert release purchased 20,000 times in 151 countries and amassing more than 100,000 views. Its deluxe highlights album, released with Broadway Records, has now surpassed 70 million streams.

In Pieces is produced by Regular People and RJG Productions with Ken Davenport, Willette Klausner, Most Much Productions, MVRCK Productions, and in association with Aria Entertainment, David Lipowicz, Sandie Browne, and Arielle Smith.

Written and composed by Fred Ebb Award and Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist, Joey Contreras, In Pieces is a bold, contemporary new musical featuring a pop-driven score that dives into echoes of love, loss, and self-discovery by weaving the romantic journeys of six characters across three chapters of life. As friends, family, and lovers confront old wounds and unresolved feelings, one question remains: can they find a way to hold both the joy and the pain of the past?

In Pieces has become a global sensation, with over 70 million streams, licensed productions internationally, and digital concerts reaching more than 150 countries.

Biographies

Joey Contreras' other musicals include Forget Me Not, Robby Green Is All Grown Up, and Heartbreakers in Hell. He is also developing new projects with Storyboard Entertainment and RGN Theatrical/Talnek Communications. Additional composing credits include work for the Walt Disney Company, The 5th Avenue Theatre, and various short films.

Ailsa Davidson plays Sam. Her theatre credits include Titanique (The Criterion Theatre), Heathers The Musical (The Other Palace), Marie Curie The Musical (Charing Cross Theatre), Dracula: Mina's Reckoning, Grease (UK tours), Lipsync (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Peaches Americana (Stratford East), Elegies for Angels Punks and Raging Queens, and Our House (Union Theatre). Her television credits include Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Halo.

Elliott Evans plays Grey. His theatre credits include The Karate Kid - The Musical (UK tour and The Prince of Wales Theatre, Toronto), Back to the Future: The Musical (Adelphi Theatre), Eugenius! (The Turbine Theatre), Jack and the Beanstalk (Assembly Hall Theatre), and Kin The Musical (The Factory Playhouse Theatre).

Collette Guitart plays Alex. Her theatre credits include Sylvia (UK tour and Royal Albert Hall), White Rose (Marylebone Theatre), Why Am I So Single?, Rip it Up (Garrick Theatre), Just For One Day (The Old Vic), Rock Follies (Chichester Festival Theatre), & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre), SIX (Arts Theatre, Lyric Theatre and Vaudeville Theatre), Bat Out Of Hell (Dominion Theatre), Wonderland (UK tour), and 27 (Cockpit Theatre); and for film, Wicked and Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Natalie Kassanga plays River. Her theatre credits include The Jonathan Larson Project (Southwark Playhouse Borough), Oliver!, Sea Witch (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Piccadilly Theatre), Crazy For You (Gillian Lynne Theatre), Berlusconi: A New Musical (Southwark Playhouse Elephant), Dreamgirls, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK tours), CHASE: The Musical (The Other Palace), Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre), Motown The Musical (Shaftesbury Theatre), and The Lion King (Lyceum Theatre).

Max Mirza plays Peter. His theatre credits include, Freaky Friday (HOME Manchester) Clueless The Musical (Trafalgar Theatre), Dick Whittington and His Cat (Hackney Empire), RENT (Peterborough New Theatre and Queen's Theatre Barnstaple), Roman Holiday (Theatre Royal Bath), and Cinderella (Theatre Royal Winchester).

Jordan Walker plays Charlie. His theatre credits include Midnight at the Palace (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Dorothy and Her Very Many Friends (Phoenix Arts Club), Peter Pan (The London Palladium), Diva: Live from Hell! (The Turbine Theatre), Elegies For Angels, Punks & Raging Queens (King's Head Theatre), The Regulars (Hope Mill Theatre), and What I Go to School For (Theatre Royal Brighton).

Martha Geelan directs. Her theatre credits include In the Land of Eagles, The Psychosocial Gathering (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Jane, Babies (The Other Palace), Agatha (Pleasance Theatre), St Anne Comes Home (The Actors Church), Macbeth, The Tempest, Romeo and Juliet (Young Shakespeare Company, UK tours), Between The Sheets, Potato Salad, When I Wake (Waterloo East), Spring Awakening, Love and Money, The Vagina Monologues (Studio Theatre Norwich). As an associate director her credits include The Producers, Indecent, The Bridges of Madison County, The Lie (Menier Chocolate Factory), The Book Thief (Coventry Belgrade, Leicester Curve), The Shark is Broken (UK tour, Ambassadors Theatre, Royal Alexandra Theatre Toronto), Identical (Nottingham Playhouse, Theatre Royal Bath), Fiddler on the Roof (Menier Chocolate Factory, Playhouse Theatre), God of Carnage, Agnes Colander (Theatre Royal Bath) and Love in Idleness (Menier Chocolate Factory, Apollo Theatre); and as an assistant director Top Hat, Thoroughly Modern Millie, West Side Story (Kilworth House Theatre), She Loves Me (Menier Chocolate Factory) and The Patriotic Traitor (Park Theatre).



Photo Credit: photographer Rich Lakos.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Savoy Theatre 10% 3 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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