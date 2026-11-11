Full Cast Set For Caryl Churchill's THREE AND A BIT at the Almeida Theatre

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The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast of Caryl Churchill's Three and a Bit. Matthew Beard, Lucy Black, Seamus Dillane, Louisa Harland, Lola Jenkins, Tom Kanji, Assa Kanouté, Bill Milner, and Jonathan Slinger have been cast in the production, directed by James Macdonald. Edward Butler and Artie Wilkinson-Hunt complete the company, alternating the child role.

The production will open on Thursday 21 January, with previews from Thursday 14 January, and runs until Saturday 13 March.

The creative team includes Director: James Macdonald; Set Designer: Miriam Buether; Costume Designer: Evie Gurney; Lighting Designer: Paule Constable; Sound Designer: Christopher Shutt; Illusions: Chris Fisher; Casting Director: Amy Ball CDG; Costume Supervisor: Sabia Smith; Props Supervisor: Laura Flowers; Voice Coach: Hazel Holder; Assistant Director: Marlie Haco

Caryl Churchill (Fen; Cloud 9) returns to the Almeida Theatre for the world premiere of Three and a Bit, a number of new plays performed together and directed by James Macdonald (Christmas Day; Waiting for Godot).

Dominic Cooke's inaugural season as Artistic Director begins with the new work.

Biographies:

Matthew Beard returns to the Almeida having previously appeared in Triumph. His theatre credits include Boys on the Verge of Tears (Soho Theatre); A Long Day's Journey into Night (West End); Skylight (West End/ Broadway, Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role). His film credits include The Testament of Ann Lee; Lincoln in the Bardo; And When Did You Last See Your Father?; The Imitation Game; Elsinore. His work for television includes Only Murders in the Building; Monsieur Spade; Funny Woman; Dracula; Magpie Murders.

Lucy Black's theatre credits include Till the Stars Come Down; Top Girls; Three Winters; Children of the Sun (National Theatre); The Cord; One Minute (Bush Theatre); The York Realist (Donmar Warehouse); Strife (Chichester Festival Theatre); A Taste of Honey (The Lyceum, Edinburgh). Her film credits include Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Her work for television includes Break Clause; Out of the Dust; Protection; The Long Shadow; Maternal; Innocent; Endeavor; Gentleman Jack; The Durrells.

Edward Butler's theatre credits include Boy on the Verge of Tears (Soho Theatre); Inter Alia (National Theatre).

Caryl Churchill returns to the Almeida following the sold-out success of Triumph. Her plays include Light Shining in Buckinghamshire; Cloud 9; Top Girls; Fen; Serious Money; Blue Heart; Far Away; A Number; Love and Information; Escaped Alone; What If If Only.

Seamus Dillane's theatre credits include Arcadia (The Old Vic/ West End); Richard II (Bridge Theatre); Anna Karenina (Chichester Festival Theatre); Invention of Love (Hampstead Theatre). His film credits include Hillside Drive; Halftime Hero; The Outrun. His work for television includes Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Louisa Harland's theatre credits include Ulster American (Riverside Studios); Dancing at Lughnasa (National Theatre); Long Day's Journey into Night (West End). Her film credits include Custom of the Country; Hamnet; The Walsh Sisters. Her television credits include The Day; Derry Girls; Renegade Nell.

Tom Kanji's theatre credits include Midsummer Night's Dream; The Spy Who Came In From The Cold (Chichester Festival Theatre); Grace Pervades (Theatre Royal Bath); (This is not a) Happy Room (King's Head Theatre); Twelfth Night (Orange Tree Theatre); Shoe Lady (Royal Court); Love's Labour's Lost; The Winter's Tale; Pericles; Romeo and Juliet; Julius Caesar; Doctor Scroggy's War; Eternal Love (Shakespeare's Globe). His work for television includes Supacel; Emmerdale; Tyrant; Silent Witness; Hustle; Midnight Man; Saddam's Tribe.

Assa Kanouté's theatre credits include Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare's Globe, The Stage Debut award nomination for Best Performer in a Play). Her work for film includes Deep Cover. Her television credits include Boarders.

James Macdonald returns to the Almeida having previously directed Triumph; Christmas Day; Bakkhai; A Delicate Balance; Judgment Day; The Triumph of Love. He was Associate Director at the Royal Court from 1992 to 2006. His other theatre credits include Juniper Blood (Donmar Warehouse); Boys on the Verge of Tears (Soho Theatre); Infinite Life (National Theatre); The Cherry Orchard (The Yard); The Night of the Iguana; The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other; Exiles (National Theatre); Unicorn; Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?; Glengarry Glen Ross; The Changing Room (West End); The Children (Royal Court/ Manhattan Theatre Club/ Broadway).

Lola Jenkins' television credits include The Emperor's Stone. Three and a Bit is her professional stage debut.

Bill Milner's theatre credits include The History Boys (Theatre Royal Bath); The Antipodes (National Theatre); Harold and Maude (Charing Cross Theatre); The Distance (Orange Tree Theatre); Another Country (Chichester Festival Theatre/ Trafalgar Studios). His film credits include Burial; Waiting for Barbarians; Summer Night; Stomping Grounds; Dunkirk. His work for television includes 3 Body Problem; The Serpent Queen; A Small Light; The Flatshare.

Jonathan Slinger's theatre credits include King Lear (Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester); Juniper Blood (Donmar Warehouse); Waiting for Godot (Theatre Royal Haymarket); A View from the Bridge (Octagon Theatre, Bolton/ Chichester Festival Theatre/ Shakespeare's Rose Theatre, York); Crave; Yes, Prime Minister (Chichester Festival Theatre). His film credits include The Taking; Harmony; A Knight's Tale; Forgive and Forget; Spring Awakening. His work for television includes Steal; The Sandman; A Gentleman in Moscow; The Sixth Commandment; Shadow and Bone; Alex Rider; The Salisbury Poisonings; I May Destroy You; Kiri.

Artie Wilkinson-Hunt's theatre credits include The Land of the Living (National Theatre, WhatsOnStage Award for Best Child Performance and Critics' Circle Theatre Award nomination for Best Newcomer). His film credits include Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die; Masters of the Universe; A Visit to Grandpa's. His work for television includes Strike; Troubled Blood; Stonehouse; Mittens and Pants; Berlin Noir.

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