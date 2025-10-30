Full Cast Announced For New Folk Musical BALLAD LINES At Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Full casting has been announced for the London premiere of Ballad Lines, a major new folk musical by Finn Anderson (Islander, Streets) and Tania Azevedo (Mayflies, But I’m a Cheerleader). The production will open at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 23 January – 21 March 2026.

A heart-opening new musical about identity, belonging, and legacy, Ballad Lines interlaces original songs with centuries-old Scottish, Irish, and Appalachian ballads, performed live by an all-female band. The work explores how music and memory travel across generations, carrying the stories of women who have shaped—and been shaped by—the songs they sing.

Leading the cast are Frances McNamee (Girl from the North Country) as Sarah, Rebecca Trehearn (Showboat, Olivier Award winner) as Betty, and Kirsty Findlay (Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, Olivier nominee) reprising her role as Cait from an earlier Scottish production. All three appeared on the Ballad Lines concept album released in September 2025.

Completing the cast are Sydney Sainté (The Great Privation, Or How to Flip Ten Cents into a Dollar) as Alix, Ally Kennard (The Creakers) as Jamie, Thomas, Ronan/Dance Captain, Yna Tresvalles (Six the Musical) as Jean, GRACIE Lai (Jersey Boys) as Morna/Ancestor, and Siân Louise Dowdalls (Diana: The Musical) as Shona/Ancestor.

Three generations. Timeless ballads. One unforgettable story. In Ballad Lines, Sarah, a queer woman living in New York City, has long left behind the folk traditions of her youth—until old songs resurface and the voices of her ancestors call her home. Spanning centuries and continents, the story follows three women—Cait in 17th-century Scotland, Jean in 18th-century Ireland, and Sarah in 21st-century New York—bound together by blood, song, and choice.

The production is directed by Tania Azevedo with set design by TK Hay, music direction by Shonagh Murray, choreography by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, costume design by Carly Brownbridge, lighting design by Simon Wilkinson, and sound design by Andy Johnson.

First developed under the title A Mother’s Song, the musical began in 2014 as a co-commission between the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Northwestern’s American Music Theatre Project. It premiered in 2023 at the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling.

Ballad Lines is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Kate Taylor for KT Producing, co-produced with Wolk Transfer Company and TRW Production.