Frantic Assembly Announces Full Cast For SOMETIMES THINKING at Latitude Festival

Frantic Assembly today announce the full cast for Sometimes Thinking, which will receive its world premiere at Latitude Festival as the company return to headline the theatre arena. The work is one of two new commissions in Frantic's 25th anniversary year.

Written by Phil Porter (Vice Versa for the RSC and The Miser in the West End), co-directed by Scott Graham and the company's Associate Director, Simon Pittman, the production will feature a curated soundtrack from electronic music group Underworld, including never-before heard tracks. The full cast includes: Polly Frame, Siu-see Hung, Joshua Jenkins and Sam Newton.

Sometimes Thinking is a celebration of the hours invested in daydreaming and fantasising about the people we could have been, the things we should have said, and who we might yet become. What if our private thoughts and visions become more vivid than the world we escape from? What if our inner voices leave our bumbling outer voices behind and strike up their own conversations?

The production will be performed on Friday and Saturday evening at Latitude (July 19-20) and on Saturday and Sunday at National Theatre River Stage (July 26 - 28) as Frantic take over the programme for the weekend with a range of performances and workshops led by artists who have collaborated with the company and also performances of its own work. Alongside Sometimes Thinking their River Stage programme will also include: the Frantic Assembly Megamix (a performance celebrating 25 years of Frantic Assembly); a movement demonstration from A Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time; a performance of Princess by Luke Brown Dance; Frantic Family workshops; a return of the Fatherland Chorus of Others; and special performances from Declan Bennett, Honey Moon, Julie Blake (of Erased Tapes) and Frantic's Ignition Graduates including DJ sets from Lewis Griffiths and Stefan Janik and an Open Mic featuring Karl Queensborough and Ben Norris.

BIOGRAPHIES

Polly Frame

After Edward, Edward II The Globe, Thick as Thieves Clean Break, Jekyll and Hyde National Tour. Dr Frankenstein, Hedda GablerNorthern Stage. Henry V Regent's Park. Arcadia Tobacco Factory, Twelfth Night Filter Theatre.

Siu-see Hung

CURSED Netflix, Mountains: The Dreams of Lily Kwok Royal Exchange Theatre. Much ado about Nothing Polka Theatre, Play on Shakespeare The Barbican,

Joshua Jenkins

Christopher - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time National Theatre, Dunsinane UK Tour, A Soldier in Every Son Royal Shakespeare Company, Baker Boys BBC

Sam Newton

Christopher - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time National Theatre, Nigel Slater's TOAST The Lowry / Traverse, Slot Together MAC Birmingham.





