Frank Wildhorn Named Honorary Trustee of RepresentAsian Ahead of West End Gala

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RepresentAsian has announced that Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award nominated composer Frank Wildhorn has joined RepresentAsian as its Honorary Trustee. Wildhorn's commitment to Asian culture, heritage and representation in the arts is already woven into recent West End history.

His two West End musicals, Death Note and Your Lie In April, were cast entirely with Asian performers, telling stories rooted in that heritage with the people those stories are about, and leading by example for the industry. Death Note will return to the Barbican Theatre from 23 March to 15 May 2027 for a reprise of its sold-out premiere this summer.

His appointment strengthens RepresentAsian's mission to champion Asian representation, diversity and inclusion in the performing arts, and to create further opportunities for young Asian artists.

Upon this announcement, Wildhorn said, 'I have had such a wonderful experience working on Your Lie In April and Death Note. I am so proud of the feedback that we get from so many families whose kids get to see themselves on stage for the first time — where dreams can come true.'

The announcement comes ahead of this year's gala, where audiences can look forward to a special moment from Wildhorn's work: Mia Kobayashi and Zheng Xi Yong will reprise a song from Your Lie In April.

THE GALA LINE-UP

Hosted by Nina Wadia, the gala brings together prominent West End stars and emerging performers. The featured line-up includes Hiba Elchikhe, Zheng Xi Yong, Mia Kobayashi, Nadim Naaman, Soophia Foroughi, Roshani Abbey, Sameer Dhanjee, Shivaane Subash, Charlie Moscrop and James Hameed.

RepresentAsian is a gala concert and fundraiser. Proceeds and fundraising from the evening support fully-funded arts training scholarships for young Asian students at The Boury Academy — practical support that helps talented young people train, regardless of background. That purpose sits at the heart of the event: representation on stage, and access to the training that makes a career on stage possible.

REPRESENTASIAN: AN EVENING OF ASIAN TALENT

DATE Monday, 9 November 2026, at 7:30pm

VENUE Lyric Theatre, 29 Shaftesbury Avenue, London, W1D 7ES

RUNNING TIME Approx. 2 hours and 20 minutes, including one interval

HOST Nina Wadia

TICKETS From around £18 via Nimax Theatres — nimaxtheatres.com/shows/representasian

Beneficiary: Fully-funded arts training scholarships for young Asian students at The Boury Academy

ABOUT Frank Wildhorn

Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award nominated Frank Wildhorn is the composer of Death Note and Your Lie In April in the West End, both cast entirely with Asian performers. Death Note returns to the Barbican Theatre from 23 March to 15 May 2027 for a reprise of its sold-out premiere this summer. As Honorary Trustee, he lends his name and support to RepresentAsian's work to widen representation and create opportunities for young Asian artists. www.FrankWildhorn.com IG: @Frank.Wildhorn

ABOUT REPRESENTASIAN

Founded in 2021 by Ben Armstrong, Founder and Casting Director, RepresentAsian champions Asian representation, diversity and inclusion in the performing arts. Its flagship event, RepresentAsian: An Evening of Asian Talent, celebrates established and emerging Asian performers on a West End stage, while raising funds for the next generation.

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