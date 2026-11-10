First Soloist Yuhui Choe to Leave The Royal Ballet After 24 Years

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The Royal Ballet has announced today that First Soloist Yuhui Choe is to leave the Company after 24 years. She steps down to undertake The Royal Ballet School’s Diploma of Classical Ballet Teaching and to pursue external artistic opportunities.

Yuhui is currently featuring as Lescaut’s Mistress in Kenneth MacMillan’s Manon with her next performance taking place on Friday 13th November at 7.30pm. In December she performs as the Sugar Plum Fairy in Peter Wright’s production of The Nutcracker, alongside Ryoichi Hirano as her Prince. Her last performance will be on Wednesday 30th December at 7.30pm.

Choe was born in Fukuoka, Japan and began dancing aged five. Aged 14 she moved to Paris to train with Daini Kudo and, after winning silver in the 2000 Paris International Dance Competition, began training with Dominique Khalfouni. In 2002 she won first prize and the contemporary dance prize at the Prix de Lausanne and went on to join The Royal Ballet as an apprentice. She became an Artist with the Company in 2003, was promoted to First Artist in 2006 and to First Soloist in 2008.

Her roles with The Royal Ballet have encompassed the broad range of its repertory, among them the grand Imperial classics and works by the Company’s associated choreographers of the past two centuries, Frederick Ashton, Kenneth MacMillan, Wayne McGregor, Christopher Wheeldon and Liam Scarlett. Roles include Princess Aurora (The Sleeping Beauty), Nikiya and Gamzatti (La Bayadère), Sugar Plum Fairy (The Nutcracker), Siegfried’s sister (Swan Lake), Swanilda (Coppélia), Mercedes (Don Quixote), Cinderella, Fairy Summer and Fairy Autumn (Cinderella), Lise (La Fille mal gardée), Young Girl (The Two Pigeons), Lescaut’s Mistress (Manon), Princess Stephanie (Mayerling), Olga (Onegin), Pupil (The Lesson), Polyhymnia (Apollo), Little Dot (Sweet Violets), Alice (Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland), and roles in Scènes de ballet, Symphonic Variations, Rhapsody, Concerto, Requiem, Song of the Earth, Jewels, Symphony in C, Chroma, Carbon Life, Woolf Works, Within the Golden Hour and Viscera.

She created roles for Jonathan Watkins in As One and ‘Diana and Actaeon’ (Metamorphosis: Titian 2012, in collaboration with Will Tuckett and Liam Scarlett). She also created roles in Wayne McGregor’s Infra, Limen and Christopher Wheeldon’s ‘Fire’ (Homage to The Queen) and DGV: Danse à grande Vitesse, and in Mayuri Boonham’s The Human Edge. Her awards include Best Female Artist (Classical) at the 2008 Critics’ Circle National Dance Awards, and in 2016 she was nominated for the Asian Women of Achievement Awards (Arts and Culture).

Kevin O’Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet comments, ‘Yuhui has been a true Company member and has made a fantastic contribution to our stage during her long career. For me personally, it has been a great pleasure to work with her over these many years and to see her take on such an impressive range of repertory. She has excelled with her ease of technique and musicality plus the special ability she possesses to connect with audiences. Her charm and personality have shone memorably in roles like Princess Aurora in The Sleeping Beauty and the Young Girl in Ashton’s The Two Pigeons. It is wonderful that Yuhui’s deep knowledge of the art form will now be used to draw out the potential of future dancers. We wish her every success for this next phase of her career.’

Yuhui Choe adds. ‘After 24 extraordinary years with The Royal Ballet, I have decided that the time has come to close this chapter of my performing career. It feels so special to be ending with The Royal Ballet as the Sugar Plum Fairy, a role I have had the joy of performing for 18 years. I am incredibly grateful for all the experiences, opportunities and memories throughout these years. It has been a privilege to be part of such a wonderful company.

I look forward to focusing more on family life, pursuing new projects and beginning the Diploma of Classical Ballet Teaching at The Royal Ballet School from January. It’s my turn to contribute my experience and knowledge to the next generation of dancers. While this marks the end of my career as a dancer with The Royal Ballet, I hope to embrace new opportunities to dance in the future. With a heart full of gratitude, I want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey.’

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