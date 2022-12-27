Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards; The Curve Leads Favourite Local Theatre!

Check out the latest standings as of December 27th. Voting continues now until December 31st, 2022.

Dec. 27, 2022  

Accessibility Champion
Not F**kin' Sorry company - 2022

Best Cabaret
Jenna Russell - JENNA RUSSELL - Cadogan Hall

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Classical / Opera Performer
Kate Lindsey - THE HANDMAID'S TALE - London Coliseum

Best Classical / Opera Production
THE HANDMAID'S TALE - ENO

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Alex Timbers - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Justin Martin - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Immersive Production
DOCTOR WHO: TIME FRACTURE - UNIT HQ

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Divina De Campo - HEADWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Leeds Playhouse

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play
Abigail Thorn - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
James McKeon - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best New Production of a Musical
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre

Best New Production of a Play
THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse

Best New Regional or Touring Production
WAITRESS - Touring

Best Newcomer
Jodie Comer - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Off-West End Theatre
The Other Palace

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Hannah Lowther - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Other Palace

Best Regional Theatre
Curve Theatre - Leicester

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Derek McLane - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Peter Hylenski - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Special Event
SIX Live Recording Vaudeville

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Zoe Birkett - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play
Mary Malone - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Nina Dunn - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Arts Theatre


