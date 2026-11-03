FLY, YOU FOOLS! to Return to SoHo Playhouse for Holiday Engagement

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Recent Cutbacks will return to SoHo Playhouse this holiday season with Fly, You Fools!, a live parody of the first installment of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. The production will run December 19, 2026, through January 2, 2027, on the theater's Main Stage, with an official opening night set for Saturday, December 19 at 5pm.

Directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker, Fly, You Fools! coincides with the 25th anniversary of the theatrical release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The production condenses the film's 178-minute adventure into a 60-minute theatrical performance featuring three actors and a Foley artist.

Combining live sound effects, physical comedy, exaggerated character impersonations, choreographed mime and shadow puppetry, the performers recreate the fantasy epic using a collection of props and a makeshift wind machine. The ensemble remains onstage throughout the performance, shifting between characters and scenes.

The production recently completed a sold-out engagement at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and will also play London's Southwark Playhouse Borough from November 25, 2026, through January 16, 2027.

"Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Fellowship with Fools' Off-Broadway premiere is a dream come true," said director and Recent Cutbacks co-founder Kristin McCarthy Parker. "With the show playing in New York and London at the same time, this is a truly special moment. We can't wait to kick off the limited run with a festive opening night on December 19."

The cast features Nick Abeel, Kristin McCarthy Parker and Regan Sims, with Kelly Robinson providing live Foley effects. Kerry Ipema will perform in place of McCarthy Parker on December 19.

The creative team includes a cappella arrangements by Kelsey Didion, with development by Blair Busbee, Kyle Schaefer and Matt Zambrano.

Recent Cutbacks to Present Holiday Double Bill

Fly, You Fools! will play alongside Recent Cutbacks' KEVIN!!!!!, which makes its Off-Broadway premiere at SoHo Playhouse from December 5, 2026, through January 3, 2027.

The production is a live, shot-for-shot puppet parody of the 1990 holiday film Home Alone, following the adventures of a young boy accidentally left behind when his family departs for Christmas vacation.

Together, the productions will form a holiday double bill featuring the company's signature combination of movie nostalgia, comedy and inventive theatrical staging.

Founded in 2014, Recent Cutbacks is known for its live movie parodies, including Hold On To Your Butts, Next Day Thrones and There Is No Spoon.

The company made its Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut in 2024 with Hold On To Your Butts, which subsequently transferred to London, toured the United Kingdom and made its Off-Broadway debut earlier this year.

McCarthy Parker's directing credits also include the Off-Broadway production of Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, as well as its filmed stage production.

Performance Information

Fly, You Fools! runs December 19, 2026, through January 2, 2027, at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City.

Performances are scheduled Saturdays and Sundays at 5pm and Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm.

The production runs approximately 60 minutes and is recommended for audiences ages 8 and older.

Tickets are $52.50 and are available through the SoHo Playhouse website or by calling (212) 691-1555.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming