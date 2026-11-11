Extra Front Row Seats Added West End CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG Run

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Extra seats on the front row for every West End performance of MISCHIEF'S highly acclaimed production of CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG have just been released. The show will run at London's Wyndham's Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre from 18 December 2026 to 23 January 2027.

Director Matt DiCarlo said: 'There is something irresistible about bringing the world of Goes Wrong to Christmas! The collision of the beloved Dickens story and the chaotic antics of the Cornley Drama Society creates limitless opportunities for comedy. But what I love most about this production is the enormous heart underneath the mayhem. It's a joy to direct a show that celebrates the magic of Christmas while allowing everything to go hilariously wrong!'

The West End and touring cast is: James Akka as Dennis (until 13 January), Jonathan Sayer as Dennis (from 14 – 23 January), Adam Elliott as Chris, original Mischief member Dave Hearn as Max, Matthew Howell as Robert (until 13 January), Henry Lewis as Robert (from 14-23 January) Jay Olpin as Max, Luke Pierre as Jonathan, Aein Nasseri as Trevor, Dumile Sibanda as Annie and Ashley Tucker as Sandra.

The understudies are Billie Hamer, Robert Lane, Claire Lee Shenfield, Josh Patel-Foster (from 23rd Jan) and Jamie Sandersfield.

Original MISCHIEF company members Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer will be crashing in to the West End cast of CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG for 2 weeks only at the Wyndham's Theatre from 14 - 23 January 2027.

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG brings tidings of chaos and joy as The Cornley Amateur Drama Society return and attempt to tackle the Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol. The Cornley crew battle miscommunication, delays to their set, actors missing in action and a growing feud over who will play the lead. This disastrous take on the much loved classic Christmas story of Ebenezer Scrooge is a festive slice of pure escapism.

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG played to sell-out houses, when it premiered at The Apollo Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue last year. It is written by original Mischief Members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and the production is directed by Matt DiCarlo, who also helmed the award-winning The Comedy About Spies which is on its second mission at London's Adelphi Theatre where it is running until 26 September 2026.

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