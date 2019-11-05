Evening Standard Theatre Awards Announce 2019 Shortlist

Today, the Evening Standard announces the 2019 shortlist for the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards in association with Michael Kors. Across nine award categories, the shortlist features the biggest names and emerging talents from the London stage over the last twelve months. Among the contenders are some strong commercial hits that have transferred or are about to move onto the West End or Broadway - including Betrayal, Death of a Salesman, Fiddler on the Roof, The Son and Sweat.

Evening Standard Editor, George Osborne says: "The London theatre scene continues to thrive and the Evening Standard Theatre Awards recognises and celebrates the talent from the rising stars of tomorrow to best directors and actresses. There have been so many incredible theatre performances this year and we look forward to the award ceremony to unveil the outstanding achievements."

The winners will be announced on Sunday 24th November at an awards ceremony, held at the London Coliseum. The Evening Standard Theatre Awards are hosted by the newspaper's proprietor Evgeny Lebedev, with co-hosts Dame Anna Wintour, Editor in Chief of American Vogue and Artistic Director and Global Content Advisor of Condé Nast, Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory and this year's presenter Cush Jumbo.

Best Actor

in partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group

K Todd Freeman for Downstate at The National Theatre (Dorfman)

Francis Guinan for Downstate at The National Theatre (Dorfman)

Tom Hiddleston for Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic and the Piccadilly Theatre

Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress

in partnership with Christian Louboutin

Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre

Cecilia Noble for Downstate at The National Theatre (Dorfman)

Dame Maggie Smith for A German Life at the Bridge Theatre

Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at the Almeida Theatre

Anjana Vasan for A Doll's House at the Lyric Hammersmith

Best Play

in partnership with Chanel

Downstate by Bruce Norris at The National Theatre (Dorfman)

ear for eye by Debbie Tucker Green at the Royal Court

Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. at the Royal Court

Sweat by Lynn Nottage at The Donmar Warehouse and the Gielgud Theatre

Milton Shulman Award for Best Director

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic and the Piccadilly Theatre

Robert Icke for The Doctor at the Almeida Theatre and The Wild Duck at the Almeida Theatre

Jamie Lloyd for Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Musical

Come From Away at The Phoenix Theatre

Evita at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre

Sweet Charity at The Donmar Warehouse

Best Musical Performance

Anne-Marie Duff for Sweet Charity at The Donmar Warehouse

Andy Nyman for Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre

Sheridan Smith for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

Best Design

in partnership with Michael Kors

Appropriate by Fly Davis at The Donmar Warehouse

A Midsummer Night's Dream by Bunny Christie at the Bridge Theatre

A Very Expensive Poison by Tom Scutt at The Old Vic

Charles Wintour Awards for Most Promising Playwright

Zoe Cooper for Out of Water at the Orange Tree Theatre

Yasmin Joseph for J'Ouvert at Theatre503

Jasmine Lee-Jones for seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner at the Royal Court

Ross Willis for Wolfie at Theatre503

Emerging Talent Awards

in partnership with Access Entertainment

Shiloh Coke for Chiaroscuro at the Bush Theatre

Laurie Kynaston for The Son at the Kiln Theatre and the Gielgud Theatre

Grace Molony for The Watsons at Chichester Festival Theatre and the Menier Chocolate Factory

Bobby Stallwood for Faith, Hope and Charity at The National Theatre (Dorfman)





