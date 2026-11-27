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The team behind new musical Wild About You have announced an exclusive opportunity to attend a Q&A with Eric McCormack. After the 3pm performance of Wild About You on 23 January 2027, All That Dazzle's Daz Gale will host an intimate Q&A with co-producer Eric McCormack where you can have some of your most pressing questions about the show answered. This event will be free to matinee ticket holders.

Eric McCormack has starred on Broadway in Tony-nominated productions of The Music Man and Gore Vidal's The Best Man and in The Cottage, directed by Jason Alexander. Best known for his eleven seasons as Will Truman on NBC's Will & Grace, McCormack was nominated for four Emmy Awards and six Golden Globes, receiving the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy in 2001. He served as a producer, director and lead actor on three seasons of the Netflix sleeper hit Travelers and for three seasons of Perception for TNT. He has been honoured with a star on Canada's Walk of Fame and on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Eric made his West End debut in the sold-out two-night concert presentation of Wild About You.

The cast bringing the reinvigorated story to life at the Charing Cross are Jodie Steele (Heathers The Musical, The Other Palace, Theatre Royal Haymarket, New World Stages NYC; Bonnie & Clyde, Garrick Theatre) as ‘Olivia’, Dean John-Wilson (Your Lie in April, Harold Pinter Theatre; Mirrored Monet, Charing Cross Theatre) as ‘Thomas’ and Alfie Friedman (Dorian: The Musical, Southwark Playhouse Borough; The Witches of Eastwick, Sondheim Theatre) as ‘Billy’. Alongside them are Danielle Steers (Hot Mess, Other Palace, Southwark Playhouse, Edinburgh Fringe; Just For One Day, The Old Vic) as ‘Jess’, Bea Ward (Miss Saigon, UK and Ireland Tour; Bonnie and Clyde, Theatre Royal Drury Lane & Arts Theatre) as ‘Scoot’, with ensemble members Cassandra McCowan (Stiletto, Charing Cross; School of Rock, Gillian Lynne) and Daniel George-Wright (Waitress, UK Tour; The Book of Mormon, UK Tour).

With music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy (Jesus Christ Superstar, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), the show is as sonically contemporary as its themes and characters. The score blends contemporary songwriting with the lyrical depth and emotional intelligence of artists such as Joni Mitchell and Sara Bareilles. It draws from a rich musical palette of contemporary folk, pop, rock, country-pop, and soul to capture the extraordinary moments hidden within ordinary lives, creating a musical experience that feels both fresh and deeply human.

Bringing Dani Stoller’s (Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes) book to life with aid from Chilina Kennedy, the creative team behind Wild About You includes Director Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages, Romy and Michele: The Musical), Music Supervisor, Orchestrator and Arranger Daniel Edmonds (The Great Gatsby, Shucked), Producer Brian Spector (The Hills of California) and Associate Producer Caitlin McNeilage (Leading Lady Club at 54 Below/Edinburgh Fringe), with further names to be announced in due course.

Producer, Brian Spector, said, “Eric is not only a co-producer, but was featured on the concept album, was in the Drury Lane concert cast and has become one of the strongest supporters of the show, recognizing it’s uniquely gorgeous score and compelling story of love, loss and the legacy we leave behind.”

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The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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