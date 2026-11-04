Equity President Warns Drag Artists Are Being 'Physically Threatened' Amidst Rise of Reform UK

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Equity president Lynda Rooke has expressed her concerns about the rise of Reform UK in the latest edition of the union’s magazine. Reform UK, also known as the Reform Party or simply Reform, is a right-wing populist and far-right political party in the United Kingdom. In the interview, Rooke stated that drag artists have been “hounded and persecuted and physically threatened” by members of the far right.

In the interview, Rooke was asked by actor Lisa Lewis if she thinks that the "upsurge of far right politics" has had any impact on the progress of the equalities agenda for Equity.

"We know it has – our drag artist members have been hounded and persecuted and physically threatened," Rooke responded. "And let’s not forget that Reform have announced they would get rid of the Equalities Act."

She went on to detail the work that they are continuing to do, in terms of the Deaf and Disabled, LGBT+, Race Equality, Women’s and Young Members’ Committees.

"But I am worried at the moment," she said. "We are going to have to go to battle and not let the right undermine the progress we’ve made."

Read the full article here.

Equity is a union made up of 50,000 performers and creative practitioners, including actors, comedians, dancers, designers, directors, puppeteers, singers, stage managers, variety performers and voice artists. For nearly a hundred years they have been pushing for better pay, terms, and conditions.

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