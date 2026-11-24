This week Jess & Andrew head WAY DOWN to CHEESEYTOWN with the incredible returning guest CHRISTI ESTERLE of MUSICAL HELL.
Edward Flynn Haddon, Siska Greene, and More Will Lead HADESTOWN in London
The Tony and Grammy-winning musical's incoming cast also includes Siska Greene as Eurydice, Fred Johanson as Hades, and Stephen Rahman-Hughes as Hermes.
Hadestown will welcome a new cast to the West End production from 9 February 2027 as the show heads into its fourth year at London's Lyric Theatre.
The new West End cast includes Tori Allen-Martin (When We Were Married at Donmar Warehouse and Here We Go on BBC One) as 'Persephone,' Edward Flynn Haddon (The Jonathan Larson Project at Southwark Playhouse and Matilda the Musical at the Cambridge Theatre) as 'Orpheus', Siska Greene (Open Call at Camden Fringe and Chrysalis: A New Musical at George Wood Theatre) as 'Eurydice', Fred Johanson (Sunset Boulevard at Palace Theatre, New York and Disney's Aladdin at Prince Edward Theatre) as 'Hades' and Stephen Rahman-Hughes Bombay Dreams at Apollo Victoria and Rock of Ages on UK tour) as 'Hermes'.
The new cast is completed by Laura Buhagiar, Pàje Campbell and Grace Galloway as the 'Fates', GEORGE BRAY, Luke Hogan, DeAngelo Jones, Phoenix Renee and Sonya Venugopal as the 'Workers', with Olivia Mae Baker, Gabriela Benedetti, Juan Jackson, Owen Lloyd and Lindo Shinda as 'Swings'.
The international cinema release of Hadestown: The Musical earlier this year broke box-office records by becoming the highest-grossing live capture of a stage musical in North America. The specially filmed performance featuring the original Broadway stars alongside members of the original West End cast was captured live at London's Lyric Theatre.
Hadestown kicks off its first-ever UK and Ireland Tour in February 2027, visiting 28 towns and cities through November 2027. For tour dates and booking information visit tour.hadestown.com
Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.
Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.
The Hadestown creative team includes David Neumann (Choreography), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Michael Krass (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (Sound Design), Liam Robinson (Music Supervision and Vocal Arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (Dramaturgy), Tarek Merchant (Co-Musical Director & Associate Music Supervisor), George Francis (Co-Musical Director), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), Bobby Windebank (Associate Choreographer) and Victoria Gimby (Resident Director) and Rob Kelly (Casting).
Hadestown is produced in London by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and The National Theatre in association with JAS Theatricals.
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