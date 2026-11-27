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As we approach December and all its frantic festive social events, I'm sure I'm not alone in quietly dreading the enforced joviality of the upcoming season. If you have to be in London from now on, it better be worth facing the drunken hoards of Christmas party-goers trying to squeeze one last person onto the already packed Tube. And there's always someone who has turned up with a raging cold.

But certain places manage to calm my Grinch-like qualities into submission through effortlessly smooth service, a carefully crafted wine list or food so good it distracts me from the table next door opining about the poor performance of their stock options. Luckily 74 Charlotte Street delivers on all three counts.

Charlotte Street is not the first place you might think of for a pre-theatre bite to eat, but this charming London enclave lies less than a ten minute walk from the chaos surrounding the Dominion Theatre, @sohoplace and The Phoenix Theatre.

At the much quieter end of the road, on the former site of Monica Galetti's old restaurant, Mere, sits 74 Charlotte Street. Led by head chef Ben Murphy, who was previously head chef at the much-lamented Launceston Place, this warmly welcoming restaurant is the perfect place for a refined, yet relaxed start to any special evening.

74 Charlotte Street's bar

The entrance is a sumptuous, yet quiet bar area, which deserves to be busier. It has the potential to be a cosy and thoughtfully lit refuge from the drab world outside, especially considering the incredibly bracing signature freezer batch-made martini. You can have snacks here too if you feel the need. But the main action is all downstairs where a cleverly placed light well brings natural brightness to the basement area - usually a real downside for a restaurant.

Although the cooking is refined, there are some distinctly fun elements, such as Ben’s fried chicken, which arrives inside a large china hen, and eggs and soldiers which come with a crisp brioche soldier to dip. The milk bread with noisette butter is standout-pillowy as a cloud and bursting with flavour.

Milk bread

The main menu leans to thoughtful, classical French cooking, done properly and beautifully presented, without unnecessary flourishes. Beef tartare was as pretty as a picture, but a little lacking in seasoning. Not something that could be said of the mushroom starter which dripped with umani from Hen of the Woods mushrooms, a slow cooked egg and a generous sprinkling of Cep powder. Perfectly cooked cod loin followed, topping a rich, frothy sauce of bisque and snail bolognese. Venison with quince was a deft nod to the season, accompanied by Ben’s chips, a superb display of pressed parmentier potatoes dusted with seasoning that tasted more of paprika than the peri-peri seasoning promised, but was none the worse for it.

Cod loin

Murphy has brought many from his old team from Launceston Place with him, including talented pastry chef Catherine Ens. Her desserts are beautiful, including an elevated soufflé. But you will want to have a closer look at the ice cream trolley, which features delights such as clementine and plum sorbet and a superlative black sesame and miso, served with sesame brittle and miso fudge so good that I requested the recipe.

The ice cream trolley

The restaurant is already recommended in the guide, but it's clear that Murphy is looking for Michelin stars here. There's a warm, Scandi look to the restaurant with light wood and natural green and neutral tones. The design succeeds in that delicate balance between feeling refined, but also very relaxed. There's a great deal of thought gone into the look and feel of the venue, including incredibly comfortable seating (so often overlooked) and even ice cream spoons with pointed tips to ensure you can get right to the base of the conical cup.

74 Charlotte Street isn't somewhere to run into for a quick bite before a show – and nor should it be. It's perfect if there is a special day planned and you want to feel cocooned by warm, attentive service and some superlative cooking.

The set menu at 74 Charlotte Street is £35 for two courses, £39 for three courses. The festive set menu is £45 for two courses, £50 for three courses and runs until 31st December:

Lunch & Bar: Tuesday – Saturday 12:00 – 14:30

Dinner & Bar: Tuesday – Thursday 17:00 – 21:30 and Friday & Saturday 17:00 – 19:00

Closest Tube stations are Goodge Street and Tottenham Court Road. Book here.

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The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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