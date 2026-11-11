Denise Silvey to Step Down as Artistic Director of THE MOUSETRAP at End of 2026

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Denise Silvey has announced that she will step down as Artistic Director of The Mousetrap at the end of 2026, after 32 years with the world's longest-running play. She has been part of the production first as an actor and, for the last 18 years, as Artistic Director.

Denise Silvey said: “It is with great sadness that after my 32-year association with The Mousetrap and for the last 18 years, as Artistic Director, I feel the time is now right to step down from this iconic role to allow myself more time to pursue my own projects. It has been the greatest honour of my life to have been a custodian of this remarkable institution for all the time I have, and I would love to thank all those who have supported me throughout these years. Most especially Sir Stephen Waley Cohen, who gave me this opportunity in the first place. I am leaving the show in safe hands with Brian Fenty and his team, who I know will honour the show's legacy. I wish them well for the next 75 years.”

Brian Fenty said: “Denise has made an extraordinary contribution to the artistic life, reputation and success of this institution. Her vision, dedication, creativity and leadership have helped shape what we are today, and she leaves an enduring legacy of which she can be immensely proud.”

Denise Silvey's recent directing credits include: Soho Songs (Wilton's Music Hall), The Mousetrap (West End, national tour, Far East, China and India), Ruth (Wilton's Music Hall) and Queen (Cunard Liners and Assembly Festival).

As a producer, her recent credits include: A Thing of Beauty (Tabard Theatre and national tour), Wilko: Love and Death and Rock 'n' Roll (national tour), Musik (Wilton's Music Hall, Edinburgh and West End, cinema film release), Clive (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), The Ayes Have It! The Ayes Have It! (Edinburgh and Leicester Square Theatre) and Wodehouse in Wonderland (national tour).

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