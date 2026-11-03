Dates, Creative Team, and More Set For WEST SIDE STORY Revival at the National Theatre

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Next winter, The National Theatre will stage a major revival of the Broadway classic West Side Story which will run in the Olivier theatre from 5 November 2027 until 12 February 2028. Conceived by Jerome Robbins (Gypsy) this new production will use his original choreography. The musical, with a book by Arthur Laurents (Gypsy), music by Leonard Bernstein (On the Town) and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim (Follies), will be co-directed by Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell, reuniting after their award-winning production of Death of a Salesman (Young Vic/West End). Robbins' original choreography will be reproduced and adapted by Julio Monge, artistic collaborator and consultant on Steven Spielberg's 2021 film adaptation.

As part of The National Theatre's commitment to making theatre accessible to younger audiences, 10,000 tickets for West Side Story will be reserved for under-25s, priced from £10-£30 across the run. Tickets are on general sale from midday on 12 November 2026. For further information visit nationaltheatre.org.uk.

Speaking about staging this major revival of West Side Story at The National Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham, Director and Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre, said, “It is a real honour to be staging this production of West Side Story. It's one of the most iconic musicals of all time and to have Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell at the helm of this large-scale theatrical feat and, using Jerome Robbins' original choreography, is thrilling. We can't wait to welcome audiences into The National Theatre next winter to enjoy this timeless spectacle of dance, music and drama and I'm especially delighted that we are able to offer 10,000 tickets for under-25s priced from £10 to £30, across the run, to ensure that younger audiences get the opportunity to witness this legendary show.”

A heady summer in New York. Two rival gangs, the Jets and the newly arrived Sharks, are locked in a fight for territory. Caught in the crossfire, Tony and Maria are young, in love, and running out of time. As tensions rise in their neighbourhood, can their bond bridge the divide?

Joining co-directors, Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell in the creative team will be set designer Miriam Buether; Costume Designer Nicky Gillibrand; choreography reproduced and adapted by Julio Monge; music director Nicholas Skilbeck; fight director Sam Lyon-Behan; intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon, with casting by Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG and Naomi Downham. Associates include associate director Mumba Dodwell, associate choreographer Luca Dinardo and associate music director Cat Beveridge.

Further creative team and casting to be announced.

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