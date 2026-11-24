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Daniella Arthur-Kennedy will join Lashana Lynch in dissent - the explosive new play from Debbie Tucker Green playing at the Young Vic Theatre from 5 Mar - 24 Apr 2027. Tickets are on sale now at youngvic.org.uk.

Receiving its World Premiere at the Young Vic, dissent is the latest play from Olivier and BAFTA Award winner Debbie Tucker Green, one of the most distinctive and influential voices in contemporary British theatre. green's acclaimed previous works include ear for eye, a profoundly affectionate, passionate devotion to someone (-noun), random and generations.

The production features Lashana Lynch (The Day of the Jackal, Children of Blood and Bone, 007: No Time to Die) having previously collaborated with Debbie Tucker Green on a ear for eye and profoundly affectionate, passionate devotion to someone (-noun). Lashana will be joined in the cast by Daniella Arthur-Kennedy (Mary Page Marlowe).

Also joining the creative team will be Documentary and Portrait photographer Adama Jalloh as Production Photographer, capturing moments throughout the production period that will be exhibited at the Young Vic, along with Robert Furey as the Jerwood Assistant Director.

The full creative team includes Writer & Director - Debbie Tucker Green, Set & Costume Designer - Ruby Law [RULA], Lighting Designer - Paule Constable, Sound Designer - Christopher Shutt, Movement Director - Vicki Manderson and Casting Director - Amy Ball. Production Manager - Jack Boissieux, Company Stage Manager - Joni Carter, Deputy Stage Manager - Catt Padgham, Assistant Stage Manager (Book Cover) - Amara Bryan.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Savoy Theatre 10% 3 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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