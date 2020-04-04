Club 11 London Postpones the Broadway Princess Party Performances in May

Article Pixel Apr. 4, 2020  

Club 11 London has announced the postponement of the two Broadway Princess Party shows set for this May. The original performances were scheduled for May 15 and 16, 2020.

The venue released a statement that says, "Due to the fast paced nature of venue closures, we sadly have to postpone these two concerts ast he show dates fall before the 31st May as currently stated on the Leicester Square website. We are working with Ben, Susan, Laura, Courtney, and the venue to find a new suitable date. We are not able to provide a new date at the moment so please bear with us. We shall be in touch in due course regarding the date change and/or the ticket/refund process if required."

Read the full statement on Twitter below:



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Sketchersons Present SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE Online 
  • Mirvish Theatres Will Remain Closed Until June 30, 2020 At The Earliest
  • Toronto Actors Bring 4:20 Canadian Musical To Instagram
  • The National Ballet of Canada Cancels SWAN LAKE, Reschedules For June 2021