Cirque Du Soleil's LUZIA Rains Supreme As It Makes Its European Debut At the Royal Albert Hall

Cirque du Soleil tonight marked its return to London's Royal Albert Hall with the star-studded European Premiere of LUZIA. Marking Cirque du Soleil's 30th anniversary in the UK, the beautiful production themed around 'A Waking Dream of Mexico' LUZIA will be performed in the iconic London venue until 1 March 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You