Cirque Du Soleil's LUZIA Rains Supreme As It Makes Its European Debut At the Royal Albert Hall
Cirque du Soleil tonight marked its return to London's Royal Albert Hall with the star-studded European Premiere of LUZIA. Marking Cirque du Soleil's 30th anniversary in the UK, the beautiful production themed around 'A Waking Dream of Mexico' LUZIA will be performed in the iconic London venue until 1 March 2020.Celebrity guests who graced the red carpet and enjoyed a spectacular performance from the cast of LUZIA included Sir David Jason, Dame Kelly Holmes, Danny Dyer, Denise Van Outen, Tom Daley, Iain Glen, Adam Garcia, Arlene Phillips, Gemma Collins, David Seaman, Hugh Dennis, Megan Barton Hanson, Amy Hart, Joanna Page, Ronan Keating and many more! LUZIA invites audiences to escape to an imaginary Mexico - a sumptuous world suspended between dreams and reality. The delightfully imaginative and visually stunning show sees brand new acts and breathtaking production, never before used by Cirque du Soleil at The Royal Albert Hall. Tickets are available through the Cirque du Soleil website www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia or www.royalalberthall.com or 020 7589 8212. In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with wonders, playfulness and striking artistry. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. Rich in awe-inspiring moments, LUZIA enchants by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes - a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.
LUZIA brings traditional and contemporary circus disciplines to a whole new level. Cyr Wheel artists perform the unprecedented feat of rolling and spinning under the rain, while an aerialist suspended from a Trapeze flies and twirls through pouring showers. Hoop Diving is taken onto gigantic treadmills, expanding exponentially the speed and amount of daring leaps executed. Jaw-dropping highlights include a male contortionist skillfully twisting his body in the world's most unimaginable positions, a powerful Aerial Straps specialist defying the laws of gravity at the centre of a cenote (natural sinkhole), a juggler tossing seven pins at breakneck speed, and two football freestylers deftly mixing street dance with mind-blowing ball manipulation.