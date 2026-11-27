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Catherine Tate will reprise her role as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!, following her previous West End engagement. She will play a strictly limited six-week season at Trafalgar Theatre, from Monday 18 January to Saturday 27 February 2027.

About Catherine Tate

Catherine Tate (she/her) is an actor and writer known for her award-winning work on stage and screen. Best known to TV audiences for The Catherine Tate Show and playing Donna Noble in Doctor Who. Her West End credits include Under the Blue Sky at The Duke of York's Theatre, Much Ado About Nothing at the Wyndham's Theatre, Some Girls at the Gielgud Theatre, The Catherine Tate Show Live at the Wyndham's Theatre and Hammersmith Apollo, and most recently, Sleeping Beauty at the London Palladium and The Enfield Haunting at the Ambassadors Theatre. Her other theatre credits include The Way of the World, The Princes Play and Season's Greetings, all for The National Theatre, the RSC's A Servant To Two Masters in the West End and on an International Tour, The 24 Hour Plays at the Old Vic and on Broadway, Assassins at The Menier Chocolate Factory, The Vote at The Donmar Warehouse, and The Exonerated at Riverside Studios.

Catherine recently joined the cast of Warner Bros. Bad Fairies. Other TV includes two series of sitcom Going Dutch opposite Denis Leary, for Fox, Queen Of Oz for the BBC which Catherine created and wrote, Hard Cell and The Bad Mother's Handbook, both for Netflix, My First Nativity for Sky, and Leading Lady Parts, both for the BBC. Catherine had huge success for her work on the multi award winning BBC comedy series The Catherine Tate Show, Nan's Christmas Carol and Catherine Tate's Nan. She is best known to American audiences for playing the iconic Nellie Bertram in the US version of The Office on NBC and as Magica De Spell in the Disney reboot of Ducktails.

Catherine's film credits include The Nan Movie, Monster Family, Super Bob, Nativity 3, Monte Carlo, Gulliver's Travels, Sixty Six and Starter For Ten.

Check out photos from Catherine Tate's original run in Oh, Mary!

The Olivier and Tony Award-winning smash hit comedy Oh, Mary! is currently booking until 5 June 2027.

Oh, Mary! currently stars Lolly Adefope as Mary Todd Lincoln, Lucy Frederick as Mary's Chaperone, J.R. Ballantyne as Mary's Husband's Assistant, with Vinnie Heaven as Mary's Teacher and Syrus Lowe as Mary's Husband.

Lolly Adefope's final performance as Mary Todd Lincoln will be Saturday 5 December. Jane Krakowski will take over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln from Monday 7 December to Saturday 16 January 2027. Casting for the role of Mary Todd Lincoln from Monday 1 March 2027 onwards is to be announced.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Oh, Mary! received Tony Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Oh, Mary! premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in January 2024, before a Broadway transfer to the Lyceum Theatre in July 2024, where it broke box office records and continues to play to sold out audiences. It had its West End premiere at Trafalgar Theatre on 3 December 2025, where it has also broken many Box Office records, and won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at this year's Olivier Awards. Recently Oh, Mary! also launched a US National Tour.

In addition to Cole Escola (Writer) and Sam Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), David Dabbon (Arrangements) with Casting by Stuart Burt CDG and US Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein. Associate creatives include Georgie Rankcom (Associate Director), Zoë Hurwitz (Scenic), Debo Andrews (Costume), Tom Turner (Lighting), Chris Reid (Sound), Kim Kasim (Wigs), Caitlin Morgan (Music Direction), Eleanor Dolan (Costume Supervisor), and Marcus Hall (Props Supervisor).

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The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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