Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cast change announcement CAVELLERIA RUSTICANA/ PAGLIACCI

Cast change announcement CAVELLERIA RUSTICANA/ PAGLIACCI

Jonas Kaufmann is continuing to recover from COVID-19 and is not well enough to sing the remaining performances.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  

The Royal Opera House today announces that sadly Jonas Kaufmann has withdrawn from all performances of Cavalleria rusticana. Mr. Kaufmann is continuing to recover from COVID-19 and is not well enough to sing the remaining performances.

SeokJong Baek will sing the role of Turiddu in the remaining performances of Cavalleria rusticana following critical acclaim at opening night.

Roberto Alagna will sing the role of Canio in Pagliacci on Monday 11 July, and Italian tenor Fabio Sartori will sing the role of Canio in the remaining performances on 14, 17 and 20 July.

In his 30-year career, French-Sicilian tenor Roberto Alagna has sung more than 60 roles. For The Royal Opera he has sung Calaf, Manrico, Nemorino, Rodolfo, Roméo, Don Carlos, Cavaradossi, Faust, Don José, Radames and Andrea Chénier, appearing in more than 100 performances with the Company. Recent appearances elsewhere include the Metropolitan Opera, New York, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Liceu Barcelona and Paris Opéra.

Fabio Sartori made his Royal Opera debut in the 2017/18 Season as Canio (Pagliacci) and has also performed at La Scala, Milan, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Zürich Opera House, Vienna State Opera and Berlin State Opera.

Following five-star reviews, the rest of the cast remains the same with Royal Opera Music Director Antonio Pappano conducting Aleksandra Kurzak (Santuzza/Nedda) and Dimitri Platanias (Alfio/Tonio) in the main roles.

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

From This Author - Grace Cutler


Target Margin Theater Announces HERE AND NOW, A Free Storytelling Project
July 7, 2022

Target Margin Theater, in partnership with the Academy of Medical & Public Health Services, is launching HERE AND NOW, a free storytelling project for members of the Sunset Park community that explores participants’ personal history in this Brooklyn neighborhood.
Renaissance Now Theatre & Film Will Present An Adaptation of MACBETH Titled MACBETH-REDUX This Summer
July 7, 2022

From August 17 to 20, Renaissance Now Theatre & Film will present New York audiences with a novel adaptation of 'Macbeth' titled 'Macbeth-Redux' that focuses on the moral questions of transfer of power.
WICKED, HADESTOWN, And More Announced For Next Year's Kravis On Broadway series
July 7, 2022

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates thirty years of the best of Broadway in South Florida with its Kravis On Broadway series, bringing a phenomenal line-up of seven Broadway shows, including multiple Tony Award winners, and the Kravis Center premieres of the beloved smash hits, Disney’s ALADDIN and WICKED.
Raue Center For The Arts Announces TAPESTRY UNRAVELED: THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING This Month
July 7, 2022

Raue Center For The Arts has announced a unique and unforgettable tribute experience at its second annual Arts On The Green at St. Mary’s! Don’t miss great entertainment in the great outdoors with Tina Naponilli in “Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Full Schedule & Free Events Announced for FringePVD This Month
July 7, 2022

The full schedule of events have been announced for FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival® presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence: July 17 - 30, 2022.