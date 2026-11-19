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The full cast and creative team have been set for the world premiere of SAVAGE, a brand-new comedy and drag extravaganza, about the Blonde Bombsite herself, Lily Savage, written by multi-award-winning Jonathan Harvey (Gimme Gimme Gimme, Coronation Street, Beautiful Thing).

Inspired by the life of Paul O'Grady, and created with his blessing, SAVAGE is a new play drawing on both Paul's extraordinary life and his autobiographies to tell the story behind the creation of Lily Savage. The production will make its world premiere on 13 February 2027 at Curve in Leicester, prior to London's West End.

Joining previously announced Danny Beard as Paul O'Grady will be Anton Bibby (The Cage, BBC; As Yet Unseen, King's Head Theatre) as Young Paul/Tim, Michelle Butterly (Benidorm, ITV; Everyman, National Theatre) as Aunty Chris, Bill Caple (Teeth N Smiles, Duke of York; Dear England, National Theatre) as Vera, John Caras (Julius Ceasar, Merely Shakespeare Company/The Cockpit Theatre; The Pizza Man, Lost Arts Theatre) as Murphy/Paddy, Sam Harrison (Jeeves Takes Charge, Charing Cross Theatre/UK Tour/Theatre Royal Bath; Crazy For You, Gillian Lynne Theatre) as Miss Flick/The Spirit of Gypsy, David Langham (Peter Pan, National Theatre; Les Misérables, Queen's Theatre) as Regina Fong, Keddy Sutton (Shirley Valentine, Theatre Royal Bury St. Edmunds; Slappers and Slapheads, Liverpool Royal Court) as Molly/Cilla Black and Heather Joy Tomlinson (The Responder, BBC; Sherwood, BBC) as Diane/Dry Dock Dot. The cast is completed by Emma-Grace Arends (Cinderella, Shakespeare North Playhouse; Peppa Pig's Surprise, West End/UK Tour/Sydney Opera House), Matthew James Hinchliffe (The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, Gillian Lynne Theatre; Amélie, Criterion Theatre) and Bradley Judge (9 to 5, UK Tour; Sister Act, Dominion Theatre/Eventim Apollo Hammersmith/UK & Ireland Tour).

The world premiere production will be directed by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum/UK & Ireland Tour; The Silence of the Lambs, UK & Ireland Tour; My Beautiful Laundrette, Curve/National Tour) with set design by Liz Ascroft (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Oxford Playhouse; Only Fools And Horses, West End), costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight (Ride the Cyclone, Southwark Playhouse Elephant; The Lighting Thief; The Percy Jackson Musical, The Other Palace/UK Tour), lighting design by Mark Henderson (Standing at the Sky's Edge, Crucible Theatre/National Theatre; Girl From the North Country, West End/Broadway), sound design by Nick Lodge (My Fair Lady, Pitlochry Theatre; Thespians, UK Tour), wigs hair and make-up design by Mark Marson for Campbell Young Associates (Billy Elliot, UK Tour; Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre, composition by Grant Olding (Richard II, Bridge Theatre; One Man Two Guvnors, National Theatre/Broadway), movement direction by Tom Jackson Greaves (Rent, Tom Stoppard Theatre; Les Liaisons Dangereuses; National Theatre), casting direction by Richard Johnston, for Pippa Ailion & Natalie Gallacher Casting (The Greatest Showman – The Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre) and associate direction by Nicole Behan (The Scouse Nativity, Liverpool's Royal Court; Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, Liverpool Everyman).

Director Nikolai Foster said: “Jonathan Harvey has delivered an astonishing play, a befitting tribute to an extraordinary life. Alongside Danny Beard, we are incredibly proud to be working with this extraordinary group of actors, to bring Paul's world to life. Grab your flat shoes, pram and tickets to see this hilarious and moving new play!”

Before the spotlight, there was a working-class boy from Birkenhead with a sharp tongue, thick skin, and something to say. The show follows Paul's journey from the streets of Merseyside to the heart of London's club scene, where, armed with little more than his wits and a wig, he began carving out a place for himself. From humble roots and an unassuming start emerged Lily Savage: the fearless, foul-mouthed alter ego who would defy convention and win the hearts of millions.

From the streets of Liverpool to the sharp tongue and stiletto heels of Lily Savage, Paul's is a remarkable and utterly unique story. We know our audiences in Leicester will laugh loudly, be deeply moved and reminded why Paul O'Grady remains one of the most beloved and revered entertainers this country will ever produce.”

SAVAGE is produced by ROYO, Hope Mill Theatre, Eilene Davidson Productions and Curve with Fiery Dragons, Aria Entertainment, Precision and Titled.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Soho place 18% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 3 Theatr Clwyd 11% 4 National Theatre 11% 5 Unicorn Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 29% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 13% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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